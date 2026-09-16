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Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Year: 5 Reasons He’s the Real ‘Dhurandhar’ of Box Office
anveer and Deepika Padukone are embracing another beautiful chapter as they prepare to welcome their second child. With career milestones coming one after another, 2026 has firmly emerged as a defining year for the superstar.
Ranveer Singh - The Real Dhurandhar!
Ranveer Singh has truly been having a year to remember. From ruling the box office with the Dhurandhar franchise to achieving a landmark Rs 1,000-crore milestone, becoming the face of luxury automobile giant BMW and now stepping into a new role as a producer, the actor has continued to expand his influence beyond conventional stardom.
Ranveer Singh is now India’s Biggest Hero of this generation
Ranveer’s popularity has also reflected in the latest India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation entertainment rankings, where he has emerged among the country’s leading heroes. A recent report places him at second position, behind Amitabh Bachchan, putting him ahead of several established stars.
The Face Of Prestigious Luxury Brand BMW
Ranveer has added another major feather to his cap by becoming associated with BMW India. The actor has been unveiled as the Brand Ambassador, further strengthening his presence in the luxury and lifestyle space.
He Delivered The Biggest Franchise With Dhurandhar
The Dhurandhar franchise has become a massive box-office phenomenon, with Ranveer at its centre. The two films have amplified his reach as a leading man while giving audiences two hugely talked-about performances.
He Became The Founder Of The Rs 1,000-Crore Hindi Net Club
With Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer became associated with a landmark ₹1,000-crore Hindi net milestone. The achievement placed the franchise in an unprecedented box-office bracket and became another major landmark in his career.
Ranveer Is Now Expanding His Empire As A Producer
After dominating the screen, Ranveer is now stepping behind the camera as a producer with Pralay, while also leading it. The upcoming project marks an important new phase in his career, showing that his ambitions extend beyond acting and into film production.
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