Veteran actress and late Real Star Srihari's wife Disco Shanti recently sparked panic among fans after her hospital bed picture went viral on social media. The 90s star has now shared a health update.

Veteran actress Disco Shanti recently left her fans super worried. A picture of the late Real Star Srihari's wife lying on a hospital bed went viral on social media. Movie buffs and netizens saw this photo and immediately started asking what happened to her.

People started discussing her health condition online as soon as the hospital pictures went viral. But Disco Shanti herself stepped in and gave a quick update. She shared the hospital bed picture and told everyone that she is doing fine now and has reached home.

Disco Shanti did not reveal the exact reason behind her sudden hospitalization. Fans felt a huge sigh of relief knowing she is safe and back home. Many well-wishers replied to her post and advised her to take good care of her health.

90s Special Songs Meant Disco Shanti

Movie lovers from the 90s instantly remember Disco Shanti for her brilliant dance moves and special songs. She did not do many lead roles, but she earned a massive fan following and popularity. Her craze was on another level back then. A special song in a 90s movie meant Disco Shanti had to be there. She matched steps with top star heroes in superhit tracks like 'Bangaru Kodipetta' and grabbed everyone's attention.

Love Marriage With Srihari

Disco Shanti fell in love with famous actor and Real Star Srihari and married him. She reduced her movie appearances drastically after the wedding. She completely stayed away from the film industry after Srihari passed away in 2013. Disco Shanti currently spends her life focusing entirely on her two children. Meanwhile, everyone knows her elder son Meghamsh has already made his entry into the film industry.

Meghamsh Busy With Movies

Srihari's elder son Meghamsh entered the film industry as a hero a few years ago with the movie 'Rajdoot'. He later acted in the film 'Kothi Kommachi'. Meghamsh currently has several projects in his hands. Reports say he is busy acting in movies like 'Student' and 'Aasman'. Fans are now happy hearing the news of Disco Shanti returning home from the hospital, and movie lovers are wishing her a speedy recovery.