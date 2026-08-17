Avika Gor is the latest contestant eliminated from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' after losing an elimination task to Orry. This was the 'Balika Vadhu' actor's second time on the show. She admitted that her previous stint was more challenging for her.

Avika Gor Eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Actor Avika Gor has become the latest contestant to be eliminated from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'. In the elimination round, Avika faced Orry in a horror-themed treasure hunt. Orry completed the challenge in almost 10 minutes, while the 'Balika Vadhu' star took over 13 minutes to perform the task.

This was Avika's second stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi. She had previously participated in the show's Argentina leg in 2019. On Monday, Avika shared several pictures from her KKK15 journey. She captioned the post with a broken heart emoji. "#KKK15 (broken heart emoji) @colorstv," Avika wrote.

Avika Gor Reflects on Her KKK Experience

Meanwhile, speaking with ANI recently, Avika admitted that while the show remains physically and mentally demanding, her previous stint was more challenging. "This is not an easy show anyway. It's very challenging. But for me, my earlier season was much more difficult. The kind of stunts that were given to me in that season were more scary to me. So the stunts that I was performing right now did not really scare me to a level where I would feel that I should give up. But when I was watching others perform, it really made me very emotional because there were too many stunts where too many people were either getting injured or emotional breakdowns and just witnessing all of that was not really easy," said the 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor. (ANI)