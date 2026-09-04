Orry offers fans a peek inside his £14,000-a-month London rental, showcasing ocean-inspired decor, blue sofas, brown furniture, mugs placed across rooms, stuffed toys and a watermelon sofa. He also reveals why he keeps Salman Khan’s picture as a lucky charm before ending the tour with a light-hearted Q&A.

Social media personality Orry recently gave fans a glimpse into his quirky London home through a house tour video, revealing a space that is as colourful and distinctive as his personality. The star reportedly rents the London property for £14,000, and its interiors are filled with unusual details that reflect his love for the ocean and playful decor.

One of the most striking features of the house is its water-themed aesthetic. Orry has chosen blue sofas and brown furniture. The blue represents the ocean while brown elements symbolise sand, creating a beach-inspired atmosphere throughout the home. Adding to the quirky charm is a cute mug placed in every room. However, Orry admits he does not actually drink from them. Instead, he simply enjoys holding the mugs while talking to people.

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The house also features a ready table stocked with water spray and perfume, keeping his essentials within easy reach. Another personal touch is a picture of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Orry considers Salman a sign of good luck because he believes the actor played an important role in giving him his first big break. He therefore likes to carry a photograph of Salman with him as a lucky charm.

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His bedroom continues the playful theme, featuring an assortment of stuffed toys that add a cosy touch. The home also boasts a quirky watermelon-shaped sofa, further showcasing Orry's unconventional taste.

The house tour ends with Orry answering a few light-hearted questions, giving viewers one final glimpse into his personality and his uniquely styled London home.