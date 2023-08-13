Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OMG 2: Yami Gautam impresses Pankaj Tripathi with her preparation for the film; Know Details

    Pankaj Tripathi lauded his co-star Yami Gautam Dhar's commitment and skill during an interview, for her performance alongside Akshay Kumar in 'OMG 2'.

    First Published Aug 13, 2023

    Yami Gautam has undoubtedly established herself as a remarkably skilled actress, consistently showcasing exceptional performances across her career. Her capacity to fully inhabit a range of roles and infuse authenticity into her characters has endeared her to both audiences and peers alike. From her initial roles to her recent portrayal in 'OMG 2', Gautam's unwavering commitment and artistic prowess have consistently stood out, solidifying her as a revered figure in Indian cinema.

    Her ability to seamlessly transition between genres and deliver heartfelt performances has earned her a special place in the hearts of movie enthusiasts and industry insiders. Yami Gautam's journey in the world of film exemplifies dedication, versatility, and a deep connection with her craft.

    During a recent interview, Pankaj Tripathi was asked about his admiration for his fellow actor's preparation process. Specifically, he was questioned about Yami Gautam Dhar's standout performances alongside Akshay Kumar in the movie 'OMG 2'. Tripathi acknowledged Yami's remarkable dedication and talent, expressing his respect for her approach to her roles, which has garnered widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

    Tripathi praised Yami and said, "I am impressed by Yami Gautam Dhar’s preparation process . She use to always come prepared and I always been very impressed by her. She use to come on time, she is getting her makeup done, she fully prepared with her script and lines and I use to come prepared, especially when she was recently married. Whereas I use to forget my lines, ask for an off since I could remember lines. I am very impressed by Yami."

    For the uninitiated, Yami Gautam is a versatile Indian actress, with a diverse filmography spanning genres. She's known for stellar performances in films like 'Vicky Donor', 'Kaabil', and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Her ability to effortlessly embody characters and deliver impactful portrayals has earned her both critical acclaim and a dedicated fan following.

