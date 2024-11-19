‘Winter penis’ could reduce sex organ size by up to 50%, doctor warns. Here's how to avoid it

British men may face unexpected bedroom challenges this winter as doctors warn of a weather-related condition known as "winter penis." Men could see their size decrease by up to 50%, with restricted blood flow also making it harder to sustain an erection.

British men may face unexpected bedroom challenges this winter as doctors warn of a weather-related condition known as "winter penis." This natural phenomenon causes male genitals to shrink as temperatures plummet, a result of reduced blood flow to the area.

The effects, though temporary, are startling. Men could see their size decrease by up to 50%, with restricted blood flow also making it harder to sustain an erection. Dr. Donald Grant, a GP and senior clinical advisor at The Independent Pharmacy, explained, "The body prioritises blood flow to more important parts of the body in the cold, such as internal organs."

However, those battling erectile dysfunction (ED) may find their struggles compounded during winter months. According to The Urology Foundation, an estimated 4.3 million men in the UK suffer from ED.

“Men who already suffer from ED could find their condition more difficult to manage when weather begins to deteriorate,” Dr. Grant warned.

The science behind "winter penis" is straightforward. "It’s the body’s temporary response to the drop in temperatures which causes the penis and testicles to shrink in size," Dr. Grant elaborated. "The testicles shrink so they remain as close to the body as possible to stay warm."

As soon as the body heats up, normal size and function return as blood flow resumes.

However, experts caution men not to ignore persistent changes in the size or function of their genitals. Dr. Grant advised, "Any man experiencing a longer-term change in the shape of their genitals, including the testes, or the blood flow to their member, should seek advice from their GP as a precaution."

He also urged men with ED to seek professional help, emphasizing that a range of treatments and medications are available. Beyond its impact on sexual health and well-being, ED can sometimes signal underlying conditions such as cardiovascular disease, underscoring the importance of prompt medical attention.

While "winter penis" is a temporary and harmless condition, it should not be mistaken for frostbite, a severe medical issue. Frostbite occurs when tissue is exposed to extreme cold, leading to pain, numbness, and potentially irreversible damage.

The NHS advises those with frostbite to seek immediate care in a warm environment.

