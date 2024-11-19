'I never felt...', Madhuri Dixit OPENS up on leaving Bollywood at her career peak

Madhuri Dixit Rene was of Bollywood's most iconic stars with super hit films added to her name. She starred in superhits like 'Hum Aapke Hai Kaun', 'Beta', 'Dil, 'Dil Toh Pagal Hain' and others. Interestingly, she stepped away from the glamour world after her marriage to Dr. Shriram Nene in 1999 at the peak of her career. She moved to USA along with her doctor husband and built a normal life away from tinsel town in Colorado with their two sons Arin and Ryan. However, in 2011 they moved back to India when Madhuri restarted her Bollywood journey again. Recently she starred in Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and is getting a lot of praise for her character.

She recently spoke to entertainment portal where she elaborated on her decision to step away from Bollywood at her career peak. She explained that while she loved acting, dancing, and her craft, the fame and stardom associated with it were never her priorities. She revealed that she always viewed her work as her passion rather than a means to stay in the limelight. For Madhuri, getting married and starting a family with the right partner was more important than her career status.

She elaborated further, saying that meeting Dr. Nene felt like finding the person she wanted to spend her life with. She emphasized that her dream included having a family, a home, and children, as she deeply loved kids. Addressing whether she missed Bollywood during her hiatus, Madhuri expressed that she didn’t feel like she was missing out because she was living her personal dream.

Dr. Shriram Nene, in an earlier conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, had mentioned his perspective on Madhuri's career and their relationship. He stated that he didn’t see her as a superstar but as his wife and partner. He stressed the importance of supporting each other in a marriage and revealed that they came from similar cultural backgrounds despite having very different life experiences. Dr. Nene added that their relationship was built on mutual understanding and partnership, making their journey together extraordinary.

After moving back to India in 2011, Madhuri re-entered Bollywood with the hit Ghagra song in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She is now earning praise for her performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, particularly for her duet with Vidya Balan on the iconic song Ami Je Tomar..

