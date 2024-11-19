Who is the real Alia Bhatt? Netizens go speechless with Norah Muskaan's stunning makeover [WATCH]

Norah Muskaan, former Malayalam Bigg Boss contestant and social media influencer, leaves fans in awe with her stunning Alia Bhatt-inspired makeover, recreating the actress's look from Gangubai Kathiawadi. The transformation has sparked widespread attention, with fans drawing comparisons between the two due to their striking resemblance.

Norah Muskaan, a former contestant from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, has continued to capture attention on social media even months after the show ended. Known for being open about her struggles, including her troubled marriage, Norah's candid conversations during the show earned her significant attention. Since her appearance on Bigg Boss, she has remained active online, with her makeup videos and photos receiving widespread attention.

Now, Norah has recreated the makeup look of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, specifically from the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The transformation closely mirrors Alia's character in the film, with Norah meticulously copying the styling and makeup. After the post was shared, many followers have been asking which one is the original Alia Bhatt, as the resemblance between the two is striking.

Norah Muskaan is a popular model and social media influencer known for her travel and lifestyle blogging. She has a significant fan base on Instagram, where she shares her experiences and content.



