Fahadh Faasil to play key role in Mammootty-Mohanlal movie? Rumours stir up excitement for Malayalam biggie

Reports suggest Fahadh Faasil will join Mammootty and Mohanlal in an upcoming Malayalam film directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

Fahadh Faasil to play key role in Mammootty-Mohanlal movie? Rumours stir up excitement for Malayalam biggie dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 5:59 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

Reports of an upcoming film starring both Mammootty and Mohanlal became a hot topic in the Malayalam film industry right after an announcement regarding the same was made. The 'Big Ms' has reportedly already arrived in Colombo, where the initial filming will take place. Contrary to earlier rumours, Fahadh Faasil has not withdrawn from the project and will still play a distinct role.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai shared screen with THIS Malayalam star before Bollywood; Read

The film is being directed by Mahesh Narayanan, with Mammootty playing the lead. Reports suggest that Mammootty has committed around 100 days for the shoot, while Mohanlal’s involvement is expected to last about 30 days. Kunchacko Boban is also set to play a key role in the film.

In an exciting development, sources suggest that the filmmakers plan to use de-aging technology for flashback sequences featuring both Mammootty and Mohanlal. If true, this would mark the first use of such technology in a Malayalam film.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s last theatrical release was Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, which failed to meet box-office expectations despite significant hype. The film, which featured Sonali Kulkarni in a prominent role alongside Mohanlal, also starred Katha Nandi, Danish Sait, Manikandan R. Achari, Hariprasanth Varma, Rajeev Pillai, and Suchitra Nair. Produced by Shibu Baby John, the film's cinematography was handled by Madhu Neelakandan, and its music was composed by Prashanth Pillai.

Also Read: Parari to Thooval: 6 Tamil movies releasing on November 22; will 'Kanguva' survive in theatres? Know here

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mathira denies involvement in leaked MMS scandal: 'Keep me out of this nonsense' AJR

Mathira denies involvement in leaked MMS scandal: 'Keep me out of this nonsense'

Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah met with an accident, shares blood-soaked photos NTI

Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah met with an accident, shares blood-soaked photos

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun DROPS pictures from grand trailer launch in Patna [PHOTOS] ATG

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun DROPS pictures from grand trailer launch in Patna [PHOTOS]

Emergency release date OUT: Kangana Ranaut's film set to hit theaters on THIS date [WATCH] NTI

Emergency release date OUT: Kangana Ranaut's film set to hit theatres on THIS date [WATCH]

Anupamaa in trouble? Rupali Ganguly's hit TV show grabs headline after cameraperson's death on sets RBA

Anupamaa in trouble? Rupali Ganguly's hit TV show grabs headline after cameraperson's death on sets

Recent Stories

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus in Vientiane, Laos AJR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus in Vientiane, Laos

GROUNDBREAKING! Severe Covid-19 may shrink cancer tumors, new study reveals virus effects shk

GROUNDBREAKING! Severe Covid-19 may shrink cancer tumors, new study reveals virus effects

India Electric 2-Wheeler market surpasses 1 Million sales; read details RBA

India's Electric 2-Wheeler market surpasses 1 Million sales; read details

Glow up: 7 antioxidant-rich foods for radiant skin dmn

Glow up: 7 antioxidant-rich foods for radiant skin

Glow up: 7 antioxidant-rich foods for radiant skin dmn

Glow up: 7 antioxidant-rich foods for radiant skin

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon