Fahadh Faasil to play key role in Mammootty-Mohanlal movie? Rumours stir up excitement for Malayalam biggie

Reports of an upcoming film starring both Mammootty and Mohanlal became a hot topic in the Malayalam film industry right after an announcement regarding the same was made. The 'Big Ms' has reportedly already arrived in Colombo, where the initial filming will take place. Contrary to earlier rumours, Fahadh Faasil has not withdrawn from the project and will still play a distinct role.

The film is being directed by Mahesh Narayanan, with Mammootty playing the lead. Reports suggest that Mammootty has committed around 100 days for the shoot, while Mohanlal’s involvement is expected to last about 30 days. Kunchacko Boban is also set to play a key role in the film.

In an exciting development, sources suggest that the filmmakers plan to use de-aging technology for flashback sequences featuring both Mammootty and Mohanlal. If true, this would mark the first use of such technology in a Malayalam film.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s last theatrical release was Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, which failed to meet box-office expectations despite significant hype. The film, which featured Sonali Kulkarni in a prominent role alongside Mohanlal, also starred Katha Nandi, Danish Sait, Manikandan R. Achari, Hariprasanth Varma, Rajeev Pillai, and Suchitra Nair. Produced by Shibu Baby John, the film's cinematography was handled by Madhu Neelakandan, and its music was composed by Prashanth Pillai.

