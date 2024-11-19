Dense smog causes multiple accidents in western UP, two dead and dozens injured

On the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, a truck collided with another vehicle due to reduced visibility. Moments later, a Panipat-to-Mathura bus failed to spot the wreckage and crashed into the trucks, leaving around a dozen passengers injured. Police promptly arrived at the scene to assist the injured and clear the roadway.

Heavy smog blanketing parts of western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday (November 19) caused a series of road accidents, claiming two lives and leaving nearly three dozen people injured. Low visibility, worsened by toxic air quality, played a significant role in the tragic incidents.

On the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, a truck collided with another vehicle due to reduced visibility. Moments later, a Panipat-to-Mathura bus failed to spot the wreckage and crashed into the trucks, leaving around a dozen passengers injured. Police promptly arrived at the scene to assist the injured and clear the roadway.

In Firozabad, a major pile-up occurred near Nasirpur on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway when a pick-up truck broke down. Vehicles trailing the truck were unable to detect it in time, resulting in a collision involving six vehicles. Several SUVs crashed one after another, causing multiple injuries. Victims were rushed to Saifai Medical College for treatment.

Recounting the chaotic scene, a survivor said, “We couldn’t see anything. Our car hit another vehicle that had already rammed the truck. Then three or four more cars crashed into ours.”

In Bulandshahr, low visibility led to a fatal accident on National Highway-34. A speeding truck hit a bike from behind, killing Mansharam, a resident of Mainpuri. Police detained the truck driver for further investigation.

Another tragedy struck near Badaun when an unidentified vehicle hit a bike ridden by Santosh Singh, a school teacher commuting to work. Singh died at the scene, while 10 others sustained injuries in related smog-induced accidents in the area.

These accidents come amid a severe air quality crisis across northern India, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and surrounding areas reaching the "severe plus" category. The resulting dense smog has drastically reduced visibility, making travel hazardous.

The toxic air has left residents grappling with sore throats, headaches, and breathing difficulties. Authorities have advised citizens to limit outdoor activities and stay indoors when possible.

