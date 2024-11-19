BREAKING: Actor Thandav Ram arrested for alleged murder attempt on director Bharath over film halt

Kannada actor Thandav Ram was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder director Bharath Navunda over a financial dispute related to their halted film Devanampriya. During a heated argument, Thandav fired a licensed gun. Chandra Layout Police registered a case; investigations are ongoing.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 11:59 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, television and film actor Thandav Ram has been arrested by Chandra Layout Police for allegedly attempting to murder director Bharath Navunda. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a dispute over their unfinished film project, Devanampriya, directed by Bharath, which was halted midway.  

The incident occurred at the residence of producer Kumaraswamy in Bapuji Layout, near Subbanna Garden. Thandav Ram, known for his roles in popular television serials like Jodi hakki and Bhoomige Bandha Bhagavantha, had arranged to meet Bharath, who directed the movie Mugil Pete, to discuss the stalled project. 

According to witnesses and police reports, the discussion turned into a heated argument. During the confrontation, Thandav Ram allegedly pulled out a licensed firearm and threatened Bharath. The situation escalated further when the actor fired a shot, which fortunately missed Bharath and struck a wall.  

Director Bharath immediately contacted the Chandra Layout Police, who acted promptly to arrest Thandav Ram. A case of attempted murder has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.  

Financial dispute:

Sources revealed that the disagreement was fueled by financial tensions. Thandav Ram had reportedly paid Bharath Rs 2 lakh initially and later an additional Rs 5 lakh for the movie's production. However, the project was halted, causing professional and financial strain.  

The meeting at producer Kumaraswamy's house was meant to resolve the issue. Reports suggest that Thandav Ram demanded Rs 10 lakh from Bharath as compensation. Bharath, however, allegedly refused, leading to a verbal clash that escalated into a firing incident.  

Police Commissioner Dayanand confirmed the arrest, stating that the incident involved the use of a licensed firearm. "The dispute between the actor and the director escalated into violence, resulting in an attempted murder charge against Thandav Ram," he said. The case has also been registered under the Arms Act at the Chandra Layout Police Station.  

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Kannada film and television industry. Many from the community have expressed disbelief over the turn of events, given Thandav Ram’s reputation in the industry.  

The Chandra Layout Police are continuing their investigation. Meanwhile, Bharath is cooperating with authorities as they probe the case further.  

