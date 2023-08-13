'OMG 2' Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer sees 50% spike in the ticket window

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'OMG 2', featuring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi, released alongside 'Gadar 2'. Despite competition, it started strong, indicating promising potential at the box office. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    A decade following 'OMG', the sequel, 'OMG 2', featuring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi, graced theaters on August 11. The film went head-to-head with 'Gadar 2', starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Despite the box office rivalry, 'OMG 2' embarked on a successful journey. The movie secured a strong commencement at the box office, experiencing a remarkable 50% surge in its reception. Akshay Kumar's film displayed resilience, making a notable impact despite the clash and emerging as a promising contender in the cinematic arena.

    Day 2 at box office

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that 'OMG 2' garnered Rs 15.30 crore on Day 2, propelling the Indian total to around Rs 25.65 crore. Positive word-of-mouth is credited for boosting these figures significantly. As the upcoming Independence Day holiday approaches, anticipation lingers regarding potential collection growth. The film's performance during this period will be intriguing to observe, as audiences might contribute to a potential surge in box office earnings.

    About 'OMG 2'

    A follow-up to Akshay Kumar's 2012 movie, 'OMG 2' sees the actor portraying a messenger of Lord Shiva. The sequel faced a pause due to Censor Board scrutiny, prompting around 27 modifications directed to the filmmakers. Post the revisions, the movie secured an 'Adults Only (A)' certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

    Akshay Kumar is joined by Pankaj Tripathi in the cast, with Yami Gautam portraying a lawyer. The trailer unveiled that 'OMG 2' centers on the theme of sex education, promising a unique and thought-provoking narrative.

