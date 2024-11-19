Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique in rape case

The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique, accused in a rape case. The actor denied the allegations, claiming the Special Investigation Team fabricated claims.

New Delhi: In a major relief to Malayalam actor Siddique, the Supreme Court on Tuesday (Nov 19) granted anticipatory bail to him, who is facing accusations in a rape case. On November 12, a bench of Justices B M Trivedi and Satish Chandra extended his interim anticipatory bail for another week. In a recent affidavit, Siddique denied the allegations, asserting that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had fabricated claims not mentioned by the complainant.

The Supreme Court also ordered that Siddique should be granted bail if he is arrested.

Earlier in October, the apex court extended Malayalam actor Siddique's interim anticipatory bail. This decision came after Senior Advocate V Giri, who represented Siddique, requested more time to respond to the Kerala Police's status report opposing Siddique's petition.

In August, the Museum police in Thiruvananthapuram filed charges against actor Siddique under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complainant accused him of sexually assaulting her at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on January 28, 2016.

On September 24, the Kerala High Court denied Siddique’s anticipatory bail plea, citing the severity of the charges and the necessity for custodial interrogation. However, the Supreme Court intervened on September 30, granting him protection from arrest.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), tasked with investigating several sexual assault cases within the Malayalam film industry, interrogated Siddique twice, on October 7 and 12. The SIT stated that Siddique did not cooperate during questioning and confirmed that no further summons would be issued for his appearance.

