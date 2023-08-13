Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut starrer's first single 'Swagathaanjali' OUT, actress stuns in white saree

    Kangana Ranaut teams up with Lyca Productions for the release of the first single, 'Swagathaanjali,' from the highly anticipated film 'Chandramukhi 2.' The song offers a tantalizing glimpse into the movie's world. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut starrer's first single 'Swagathaanjali' OUT, actress stuns in white saree
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 5:10 PM IST

    Actress Kangana Ranaut, in partnership with Lyca Productions, has revealed the debut single from the much-awaited movie 'Chandramukhi 2'. The track, titled 'Swagathaanjali', provides an enticing preview of the film's universe, assuring a musical voyage that strikes a chord with viewers. The song's launch signifies a pivotal stride towards the film's forthcoming release in September.

    Kangana Ranaut's stunning look

    'Swagathaanjali' showcases Kangana Ranaut in an elegant white saree embellished with delicate pink motifs, elegantly complemented by lavish gold jewelry. Her intricate updo, adorned with dainty white flowers, imparts a celestial aura to her look. The song's visual portrayal mirrors the movie's magnificence, recreating the regal ambiance of a royal court.

    Enhanced by the ethereal voice of Sreenidhi Tirumala, the musical gem resonates with enchanting allure. The evocative melody and soulful vocals ensure a lasting impression on the audience, leaving a lingering resonance even as the music subsides. The announcement of the song’s release was shared on Instagram with the caption, “#SWAGATHAANJALI 🙏🌸 to everyone! Get ready to enter into the world of #Chandramukhi2 🗝️ as we release the 1st single…”

    Watch video:

    About 'Chandramukhi 2'

    Helmed by P Vasu, "Chandramukhi 2" creatively fuses horror and comedy, slated for a September release. Kangana Ranaut portrays a dancer in a regal court, infusing the narrative with allure. Backed by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran, the project showcases a skilled ensemble cast, promising a captivating cinematic journey.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 5:10 PM IST
