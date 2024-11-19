Retiring Rafael Nadal gets emotional farewell note from 'fan' Roger Federer; read Swiss legend's 3-page letter

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer on Tuesday shared an emotional message with his longtime rival Rafael Nadal as the Spanish icon prepares for his final tournament in the form of the Davis Cup, starting on November 19.

tennis Retiring Rafael Nadal gets emotional farewell note from 'fan' Roger Federer; read Swiss legend's 3-page letter snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 1:45 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer on Tuesday shared an emotional message with his longtime rival Rafael Nadal as the Spanish icon prepares for his final tournament in the form of the Davis Cup, starting on November 19. Federer, who enjoyed an illustrious rivalry with Nadal on the court, took to social media to offer his heartfelt wishes as his friend and competitor embarks on the final chapter of his remarkable career.

Federer, who retired from professional tennis earlier this year, reminisced about their intense rivalry, acknowledging Nadal’s dominance over him throughout their many encounters. The Swiss great admitted that the Spaniard had gotten the better of him on numerous occasions but expressed deep gratitude for their rivalry, which reignited his own passion for the game.

In his message, Federer reflected on the unique bond they share, especially their special moment as doubles partners at the Laver Cup in 2022, during Federer’s retirement match. He described playing alongside Nadal as one of the most memorable and emotional moments of his career.

Federer also expressed his admiration for Nadal's work ethic and resilience, as well as his ability to push the sport to new heights. The Swiss legend concluded his message by offering his full support to Nadal in his post-career endeavors, promising to cheer him on in his future work.

Read Federer's 3-page letter to retiring Rafael Nadal

tennis Retiring Rafael Nadal gets emotional farewell note from 'fan' Roger Federer; read Swiss legend's 3-page letter snt

tennis Retiring Rafael Nadal gets emotional farewell note from 'fan' Roger Federer; read Swiss legend's 3-page letter snt

tennis Retiring Rafael Nadal gets emotional farewell note from 'fan' Roger Federer; read Swiss legend's 3-page letter snt

The rivalry between Federer and Nadal has been one of the most iconic in tennis history, with the two legends facing off a total of 40 times. Their first meeting came in 2004 at the Miami Open, where a young Nadal defeated the then World No. 1 Federer in straight sets. Their last encounter took place in the 2019 Wimbledon semi-final, with Federer emerging victorious, though he ultimately lost in a thrilling final to Novak Djokovic.

Nadal and Federer’s duels were especially intense on clay, where Nadal dominated with 14 victories out of their 16 meetings. Their fierce but respectful competition has left an indelible mark on tennis history, and both have become legends of the sport in their own right.

As Nadal prepares to bow out from professional tennis, Federer’s touching tribute highlights the depth of their friendship and respect for each other both on and off the court. Fans worldwide will undoubtedly be following Nadal's farewell closely, just as they have throughout the storied careers of these two tennis giants.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rishabh Pant breaks his silence on Delhi Capitals' exit ahead of IPL 2025, says 'retention wasn't about money' snt

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant breaks his silence on split with Delhi Capitals, says 'retention wasn't about money'

Not Jaiswal or Gill! Ganguly picks 27-year-old batsman as Virat Kohli's true successor in Test cricket dmn

Not Jaiswal or Gill! Ganguly picks 27-year-old batsman as Virat Kohli's true successor in Test cricket

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma to miss Perth clash against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah to lead side snt

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma to miss Perth clash against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah to lead side

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: KL Rahul fit and 'raring to go', Shubman Gill to miss clash due to thumb fracture snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: KL Rahul fit and 'raring to go', Shubman Gill to miss clash due to thumb fracture

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Why Mohammed Shami's inclusion in Perth clash is crucial for India's success snt

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Why Mohammed Shami's inclusion in Perth clash is crucial for India's success

Recent Stories

'Will vote for BJP, what did JMM do': Pappu Yadav's embarrassing moment as girls counter vote appeal (WATCH) shk

'Will vote for BJP, what did JMM do': Pappu Yadav's embarrassing moment as girls counter vote appeal (WATCH)

What is auto-sweep facility? Earn triple interest from savings account ATG

What is auto-sweep facility? Earn triple interest from savings account

Warning to US? Putin approves update in Russia's nuclear doctrine amid rising tensions with West; details here snt

Warning to US? Putin approves Russia's new nuclear doctrine amid rising tensions with West; details here

Delhi Air Pollution Crisis: AQI Over 500, Smog, Stubble Burning Impact

Delhi air pollution crisis: AQI above 500 due to THESE reasons

Why you should invest in stocks Know real benefits anr

Why you should invest in stocks? Know real benefits

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon