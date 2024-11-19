Retiring Rafael Nadal gets emotional farewell note from 'fan' Roger Federer; read Swiss legend's 3-page letter

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer on Tuesday shared an emotional message with his longtime rival Rafael Nadal as the Spanish icon prepares for his final tournament in the form of the Davis Cup, starting on November 19.

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer on Tuesday shared an emotional message with his longtime rival Rafael Nadal as the Spanish icon prepares for his final tournament in the form of the Davis Cup, starting on November 19. Federer, who enjoyed an illustrious rivalry with Nadal on the court, took to social media to offer his heartfelt wishes as his friend and competitor embarks on the final chapter of his remarkable career.

Federer, who retired from professional tennis earlier this year, reminisced about their intense rivalry, acknowledging Nadal’s dominance over him throughout their many encounters. The Swiss great admitted that the Spaniard had gotten the better of him on numerous occasions but expressed deep gratitude for their rivalry, which reignited his own passion for the game.

In his message, Federer reflected on the unique bond they share, especially their special moment as doubles partners at the Laver Cup in 2022, during Federer’s retirement match. He described playing alongside Nadal as one of the most memorable and emotional moments of his career.

Federer also expressed his admiration for Nadal's work ethic and resilience, as well as his ability to push the sport to new heights. The Swiss legend concluded his message by offering his full support to Nadal in his post-career endeavors, promising to cheer him on in his future work.

Read Federer's 3-page letter to retiring Rafael Nadal

The rivalry between Federer and Nadal has been one of the most iconic in tennis history, with the two legends facing off a total of 40 times. Their first meeting came in 2004 at the Miami Open, where a young Nadal defeated the then World No. 1 Federer in straight sets. Their last encounter took place in the 2019 Wimbledon semi-final, with Federer emerging victorious, though he ultimately lost in a thrilling final to Novak Djokovic.

Nadal and Federer’s duels were especially intense on clay, where Nadal dominated with 14 victories out of their 16 meetings. Their fierce but respectful competition has left an indelible mark on tennis history, and both have become legends of the sport in their own right.

As Nadal prepares to bow out from professional tennis, Federer’s touching tribute highlights the depth of their friendship and respect for each other both on and off the court. Fans worldwide will undoubtedly be following Nadal's farewell closely, just as they have throughout the storied careers of these two tennis giants.

