Entertainment

Keerthy Suresh Net Worth: Check out 'Kalki 2898 AD' actress' assets

Born to producer G. Suresh Kumar, Menaka, Keerthy Suresh’s family roots in cinema led to her debut as child artist in early 2000s. She earned her first lead role in Geethaanjali

Image credits: Instagram

Net Worth of Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh boasts an estimated net worth of INR 41 crore. She earns over INR 15 crore annually, with her monthly income around INR 35 lakh

Image credits: Google

Earnings per Project

Keerthy reportedly charges INR 4 crore per film and up to INR 30 lakh for brand endorsements. For a single Instagram-sponsored post, the actress earns approximately INR 25 lakh

Image credits: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Lavish Properties Owned

Keerthy owns luxurious properties, including a high-end house in Chennai where she resides with her family. She also owns a posh apartment in Hyderabad's upscale Jubilee Hills area

Image credits: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Impressive Car Collection

Her car collection includes a Volvo S90 (INR 60 lakh), BMW 7 Series 730Ld (INR 1.38 crore), Mercedes AMG GLC43 (INR 81 lakh), Toyota Innova Crysta (INR 25 lakh), and others

Image credits: our own

Role in Kalki 2898 AD

In Kalki 2898 AD, Keerthy plays Robot Bujji, an AI pilot paired with Prabhas’ character Bhairava. Fans eagerly await her performance in this futuristic role

Image credits: our own

A Versatile and Respected Star

Keerthy Suresh’s experimental roles and stellar performances have cemented her reputation in the industry. Her success reflects her dedication and versatility

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One