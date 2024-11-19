Keerthy Suresh Net Worth: Check out 'Kalki 2898 AD' actress' assets

Entertainment
Born to producer G. Suresh Kumar, Menaka, Keerthy Suresh’s family roots in cinema led to her debut as child artist in early 2000s. She earned her first lead role in Geethaanjali
Keerthy Suresh boasts an estimated net worth of INR 41 crore. She earns over INR 15 crore annually, with her monthly income around INR 35 lakh
Keerthy reportedly charges INR 4 crore per film and up to INR 30 lakh for brand endorsements. For a single Instagram-sponsored post, the actress earns approximately INR 25 lakh
Keerthy owns luxurious properties, including a high-end house in Chennai where she resides with her family. She also owns a posh apartment in Hyderabad's upscale Jubilee Hills area
Her car collection includes a Volvo S90 (INR 60 lakh), BMW 7 Series 730Ld (INR 1.38 crore), Mercedes AMG GLC43 (INR 81 lakh), Toyota Innova Crysta (INR 25 lakh), and others
In Kalki 2898 AD, Keerthy plays Robot Bujji, an AI pilot paired with Prabhas’ character Bhairava. Fans eagerly await her performance in this futuristic role
Keerthy Suresh’s experimental roles and stellar performances have cemented her reputation in the industry. Her success reflects her dedication and versatility