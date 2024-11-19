Who is Antony Thattil? Know all about Keerthy Suresh's husband-to-be

Actress Keerthy Suresh is reportedly marrying her longtime partner Antony Thattil in a private ceremony in Goa on December 11th and 12th. Their 15-year love story began in their youth and has culminated in this intimate celebration with close friends and family.

First Published Nov 19, 2024, 1:40 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 1:40 PM IST

The wedding bells down south are ringing, so prepare to listen to tunes like "Mana maghizndaal." Actress Keerthy Suresh is reportedly getting married to her longtime partner Antony Thattil in a secret ceremony in Goa. The couple's closest friends and relatives will be present for the celebration, which is scheduled for December 11 and 12.

Their love story, spanning 15 years, highlights a relationship that blossomed during their youth and has endured the test of time.

Who is Antony Thattil?

Antony Thattil is a private yet accomplished individual with strong roots in Kochi, Kerala, and Dubai. Along with Kaipalath Habeeb Farooque, he is the principal owner of Asperos Window Solutions, which is registered in Chennai. Antony is a quiet individual and maintains a low profile. 

Despite his reserved personality, Antony is described as a supportive partner who has stood by Keerthy since her school days. Their relationship began when Keerthy was in high school, and Antony was pursuing his undergraduate studies in Kochi. Over the years, the duo has shared many milestones and created a solid foundation for their relationship.

Who is Keerthy Suresh?

Keerthy Suresh is a national award-winning actor who mostly appears in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu movies. Her most recent appearance was in Suman Kumar's Tamil film Raghu Thatha. The 32-year-old is presently preparing for her big Bollywood film debut in Baby John, which is an adaption of the Tamil smash Theri starring Vijay, opposite Varun Dhawan. On December 25 of this year, this action movie will be released in theaters.

Keerthy is the daughter of actress Menaka and successful film producer G. Suresh Kumar. She started out as a kid artist in the early 2000s, but she took a break to get a degree in fashion design before going back to work in movies a few years later. Suresh’s first lead role was in the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali, for which she also won the SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut – Malayalam.

