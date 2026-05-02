Nita Ambani visited the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, Ahilyanagar. This follows her recent visits to Siddhivinayak Temple with her family for Mukesh Ambani's birthday and the grand celebrations for Anant Ambani's birthday in Jamnagar.

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, on Saturday paid a sacred visit to Sai Baba temple at Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district. In several visuals surfaced online, Nita Ambani, dressed in a pink saree, could be seen offering prayers at the temple.

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Ambani Family's Recent Temple Visits

On Mukesh Ambani's birthday in April, Nita Ambani accompanied her husband on a visit to Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple. They were joined by their sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, daughter-in-laws Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, and grandchildren.

Anant Ambani's Birthday Bash

Last month, the Ambani family was occupied with the birthday celebrations of Anant Ambani. Grand celebrations were held in Jamnagar, attracting a star-studded guest list.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and many other celebrities were recently present in Jamnagar as guests of the Ambani family for a special event. Across the country, well-wishers marked the occasion through social initiatives and community gatherings. (ANI)