'My mom thought I was autistic': Ronaldo's partner Georgina shocks with childhood revelations

Cristiano Ronaldo has a great personal life with his partner Georgina Rodriguez outside the football field. Recently, she opened up about her emotional struggles at school while her mother believed she was autistic.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo could have had better times on the football field, struggling to make an impact for Saudi Arabian giant Al-Nassr. However, considering his life outside the football field, he is doing great, especially with his partner Georgina Rodriguez. She has gained quite some name lately, especially following the release of her Netflix docu-series I Am Georgina.

In the latest episode of the series, Georgina made a shocking revelation about her school days when she used to feel lonely and struggled to make connections and friends. At the same time, her mother believed that she was autistic and had enrolled her into ballet classes.

"I was scared of the nuns, and they were the teachers. I felt lonely at school. My mom thought I was autistic because I loved being alone, at peace in my world. That is why she signed me up for ballet. Later, the ballet teachers told her, 'She's not autistic.' It's just that I didn't fit in at the park or school with my classmates. Maybe, we didn't vibe. There wasn't a connection with them," said Georgina in the series.

Georgina also disclosed some information about her initial days of dating Ronaldo as she said, "I was very excited, and on the way to the restaurant, our hands collided, and I felt as if those hands had been with me for a long time, and when we collided again, we held them. They were familiar hands, fitting perfectly. We went to dinner. I went home, and my heart … pum pum. He came after work to pick me up. He came in Bugatti sometimes. My colleagues hallucinated. I arrived by bus and left in Bugatti."

Later, Georgina also uploaded videos of her latest dance sessions on her Instagram as a story, where she was seen doing ballet in one of the videos. In contrast, in the other, she was seen twerking.