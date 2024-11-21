Temu Parent PDD’s Stock Dips Pre-Market After Wide Earnings Miss: Retail Disheartened

The company has acknowledged it faces fierce competition and is stepping up investments to blunt the blows.

Temu Parent PDD’s Stock Dips Pre-Market After Wide Earnings Miss: Retail Disheartened
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 6:53 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 6:53 PM IST

U.S.-listed shares of Temu parent PDD Holdings Inc. ($PDD) tumbled 11.6% in premarket trading Thursday after reporting third-quarter results that fell well short of expectations.

Net income rose to RMB24.98 billion ($3.56 billion), or RMB16.91 per ADS, up from RMB15.54 billion a year ago. 

However, adjusted earnings per ADS of RMB18.59 missed the RMB19.58 consensus by a wide margin. 

Revenue increased 44.3% year-over-year to RMB99.35 billion ($14.16 billion), but came below the RMB102.87 billion estimate.

Cost of revenue surged 48%, outpacing revenue growth, and dragged gross margins down to 60% from 61%. 

“In Q3, we stepped up investments in our platform ecosystem through merchant support policies and trust and safety updates,” said Co-CEO Jiazhen Zhao. 

Despite briefly surpassing Alibaba ($BABA) in market capitalization earlier this year, PDD now faces mounting competitive pressures. 

Alibaba recently launched a discount app, and rival JD.com ($JD) announced initiatives to offer more competitively priced products. 

These moves have intensified the challenges for PDD, whose stock has dropped over 20% year to date, compared to a 18% gain for the iShares MSCI China ETF ($MCHI) and a nearly 25% rise in the S&P 500.

Screenshot 2024-11-21 at 5.46.04 PM.png PDD stock and sentiment score on Nov 21 as of 7:30 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned more ‘bearish’, with message volume surging to ‘extremely high’ levels before the bell on Thursday.

Some users predict a decline exceeding 12% from the last close.

“In our pursuit of high-quality development, we will continue to invest resolutely in building a healthy and sustainable ecosystem, which will be reflected in our results,” said Jun Liu, VP of Finance. 

However, near-term challenges and moderating growth appear to have rattled investor confidence.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nvidia CEO Commits To Trump Policy Support, Reveals Strategy To Offset Tariff Challenges: Retail Stays Bullish

Nvidia CEO Commits To Trump Policy Support, Reveals Strategy To Offset Tariff Challenges: Retail Stays Bullish

Deere & Co Stock In Focus After Significant Decline In Earnings And Downbeat Guidance: Retail’s Disappointed

Deere & Co Stock In Focus After Significant Decline In Earnings And Downbeat Guidance: Retail’s Disappointed

Nvidia Stock Falls Despite Q3 Beat, Positive Commentary On Blackwell Demand: Retail Stays Upbeat

Nvidia Stock Falls Despite Q3 Beat, Positive Commentary On Blackwell Demand: Retail Stays Upbeat

Snowflake Stock Jumps Over 21% In Premarket Following Beat-and-Raise Q3: Retail Braces For ‘Parabolic’ Run

Snowflake Stock Jumps Over 21% In Premarket Following Beat-and-Raise Q3: Retail Braces For ‘Parabolic’ Run

BJ's Wholesale Stock Down Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Slips

BJ's Wholesale Stock Down Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Slips

Recent Stories

Adani Group hit again: Kenyan government cancels multi-million-dollar contract AJR

Adani Group hit again: Kenyan govt cancels multi-million-dollar contract

'No time off or sick leaves until Dec 31': Company puts blackout on vacation days; sparks debate shk

'No time off or sick leaves until Dec 31': Company puts blackout on vacation days; sparks debate

Nvidia CEO Commits To Trump Policy Support, Reveals Strategy To Offset Tariff Challenges: Retail Stays Bullish

Nvidia CEO Commits To Trump Policy Support, Reveals Strategy To Offset Tariff Challenges: Retail Stays Bullish

CM Yogi participates in "UP-Partnership Conclave", emphasizes need for innovation in agriculture sector dmn

CM Yogi participates in "UP-Partnership Conclave", emphasizes need for innovation in agriculture sector

5 percent DA hike CONFIRMED! Funds to reach accounts ahead of salary; check details AJR

5% DA hike CONFIRMED! Funds to reach accounts ahead of salary; check details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon