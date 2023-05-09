Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina raises temperature in SEXY blue bikini; gets trolled for violating Saudi law
Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, moved to Saudi Arabia as the former joined Al-Nassr earlier this year. Meanwhile, the latter has caused a stir on social media over her bikini pictures, possibly violating the country's law.
Image credit: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram
Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia earlier this year, joining giant Al-Nassr following his controversial exit from English giant Manchester United last December. He and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, moved to Jeddah. Despite the Saudi laws not permitting unmarried couples to live together, they were given special permission for their high-profile status.
After staying in a hotel, where the couple paid a bill of £250,000 per month, they moved to an exclusive compound. However, Georgina has caused a stir on social media for possibly violating a law, as she posted photos of her in a bikini, captioned, "Every sky has its hue". Saudi laws prohibit women from posting "over-exposed or semi-nude" clicks.
Image credit: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram
Despite Georgina clicking the pictures inside her house, supporters, especially from Saudi, did not take it on a good note, given that she is now staying in the country. While one user registered, "Cover up Georgina, may God fix you," another documented, "I swear by God, this is an insult to the country of the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia."
Image credit: Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram
Another user corresponded, "May Allah guide you and guide Cristiano to Islam," while one also pointed out Georgina possibly sipping alcohol and wrote, "Drinking and being naked in Saudi Arabia, is everything good?" Consuming alcohol is also deemed illegal in the nation. Another user noted, "I ask Allah for forgiveness. The purest land has become a station for people like you."