5% DA hike CONFIRMED! Funds to reach accounts ahead of salary; check details

Following the central government's lead, the state government has announced a 5% Dearness Allowance (DA) increase for its employees. The DA hike will be credited before salary disbursement, providing relief to state government workers.

The state government recently announced an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and DR. The state has increased DA by 5%. This will benefit 2.5 lakh employees and pensioners in the state. The DA increase has been effective since November 1st.

Government employees were receiving DA at a rate of 25%. Now it will increase to 30%. This DA increase will cost the state treasury an additional 500 crore rupees by the end of the year.

The difference in dearness allowance between central and state government employees has now reduced to 23%. Government employees under the 7th Pay Commission will now receive DA at a rate of 30%.

The 7th Pay Commission was implemented in Tripura in 2018. It is being heard that the dearness allowance of central government employees will increase again in January. Speculation about the 8th Pay Commission is also intensifying.

Following the Centre's lead, several state governments are increasing dearness allowance. Tripura has now joined that list.

