5% DA hike CONFIRMED! Funds to reach accounts ahead of salary; check details

Following the central government's lead, the state government has announced a 5% Dearness Allowance (DA) increase for its employees. The DA hike will be credited before salary disbursement, providing relief to state government workers.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 7:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 7:02 PM IST

The state government recently announced an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and DR. The state has increased DA by 5%. This will benefit 2.5 lakh employees and pensioners in the state. The DA increase has been effective since November 1st.

article_image2

Government employees were receiving DA at a rate of 25%. Now it will increase to 30%. This DA increase will cost the state treasury an additional 500 crore rupees by the end of the year.

article_image3

The difference in dearness allowance between central and state government employees has now reduced to 23%. Government employees under the 7th Pay Commission will now receive DA at a rate of 30%.

article_image4

The 7th Pay Commission was implemented in Tripura in 2018. It is being heard that the dearness allowance of central government employees will increase again in January. Speculation about the 8th Pay Commission is also intensifying.

article_image5

Following the Centre's lead, several state governments are increasing dearness allowance. Tripura has now joined that list.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'No time off or sick leaves until Dec 31': Company puts blackout on vacation days; sparks debate shk

'No time off or sick leaves until Dec 31': Company puts blackout on vacation days; sparks debate

CM Yogi participates in "UP-Partnership Conclave", emphasizes need for innovation in agriculture sector dmn

CM Yogi participates in "UP-Partnership Conclave", emphasizes need for innovation in agriculture sector

CM Yogi makes 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in UP, calls it essential viewing AJR

CM Yogi makes 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in UP, calls it essential viewing

BREAKING: Indian Army chief conferred Honorary General rank by Nepal President Paudel; see PICS shk

Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi conferred honorary General rank of Nepali Army; See Pics

Mahakumbh 2025: AI cameras to help reunite lost devotees, Facebook and X to assist dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: AI cameras to help reunite lost devotees, Facebook and X to assist

Recent Stories

Adani Group hit again: Kenyan government cancels multi-million-dollar contract AJR

Adani Group hit again: Kenyan govt cancels multi-million-dollar contract

'No time off or sick leaves until Dec 31': Company puts blackout on vacation days; sparks debate shk

'No time off or sick leaves until Dec 31': Company puts blackout on vacation days; sparks debate

Nvidia CEO Commits To Trump Policy Support, Reveals Strategy To Offset Tariff Challenges: Retail Stays Bullish

Nvidia CEO Commits To Trump Policy Support, Reveals Strategy To Offset Tariff Challenges: Retail Stays Bullish

CM Yogi participates in "UP-Partnership Conclave", emphasizes need for innovation in agriculture sector dmn

CM Yogi participates in "UP-Partnership Conclave", emphasizes need for innovation in agriculture sector

Temu Parent PDD’s Stock Dips Pre-Market After Wide Earnings Miss: Retail Disheartened

Temu Parent PDD’s Stock Dips Pre-Market After Wide Earnings Miss: Retail Disheartened

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon