Nia Sharma revealed she was unemployed for a long time after 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'.
Shaheer Sheikh's show 'Navya' was quite popular. However, he was jobless for a long time after that.
Urvashi Dholakia played Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. She didn't get work for a long time after this role.
Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal revealed that he was unemployed before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Rubina Dilaik revealed that she didn't get work for a long time after Chhoti Bahu.
Manish Paul is quite popular now, but there was a time when he had no work.
Sakshi Tanwar said in an interview that she didn't get work for a long time after 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'.
Ronit Roy revealed that he didn't get work for a long time after 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', after which he went into depression.