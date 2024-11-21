Entertainment

8 Stars Unemployed After Hit Shows

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma revealed she was unemployed for a long time after 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'.

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh's show 'Navya' was quite popular. However, he was jobless for a long time after that.

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia played Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. She didn't get work for a long time after this role.

Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal revealed that he was unemployed before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik revealed that she didn't get work for a long time after Chhoti Bahu.

Manish Paul

Manish Paul is quite popular now, but there was a time when he had no work.

Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar said in an interview that she didn't get work for a long time after 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'.

Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy revealed that he didn't get work for a long time after 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', after which he went into depression.

