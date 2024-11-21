CM Yogi participates in "UP-Partnership Conclave", emphasizes need for innovation in agriculture sector

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of technology, government schemes, and private sector collaboration for sustainable development and agricultural growth at Uttar Pradesh's Partnership Conclave, highlighting successes like encephalitis eradication and solar panel installations for farmers.

Lucknow: At the "Partnership Conclave" held in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the pivotal role of technology, government schemes, and private sector collaboration in driving sustainable development and advancing the agriculture sector. The event, organized in partnership with the World Bank and the Gates Foundation, saw participation from representatives of several national and international institutions.

Highlighting the state’s challenges and accomplishments, CM Yogi underscored ongoing efforts to integrate farmers and the agriculture sector with cutting-edge technologies and modern resources. He showcased the state government's transformative achievements in recent years, noting that Uttar Pradesh’s farmers are now empowered through initiatives like solar panel installations, which have also positioned the state as a robust energy hub.

One of the state's landmark successes, according to CM Yogi, has been the eradication of encephalitis, a disease once deemed a "cause of death" in Uttar Pradesh. He said, "Before 2017, the disease claimed the lives of 1,500 to 2,000 children annually. However, through the combined efforts of the state government and organizations like WHO, the Gates Foundation, and UNICEF, encephalitis was completely eradicated within three years."

CM Yogi attributed this achievement to effective governance, the use of technology, and active public participation, emphasizing that the state has now eliminated deaths from encephalitis.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Uttar Pradesh possesses the most fertile land and abundant water resources in the country, offering immense potential for growth in the agricultural sector. He noted that the state is home to 89 Krishi Vigyan Kendras and 6 Agricultural Universities, which play a pivotal role in empowering farmers and introducing them to advanced technologies.

He said, "Solar panels have been provided to approximately 1 lakh farmers, effectively addressing irrigation and electricity challenges. Additionally, the state government has implemented significant measures to ensure affordable electricity for farmers."

CM Yogi emphasized that the adoption of modern technologies is essential for achieving the desired growth in agriculture. He stressed the importance of awareness campaigns and extension programs to ensure technology reaches farmers effectively. Demonstrations through Krishi Vigyan Kendras and Centers of Excellence should be conducted to showcase the transformative impact of new technologies on farming practices.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the need for collaboration between government initiatives and private sector participation to drive significant advancements in agriculture. He noted that only through such partnerships can agricultural productivity be enhanced by 3-4 times. To this end, the private sector is being actively encouraged to contribute to the state’s development.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s priorities, including timely provision of quality seeds to farmers, efficient utilization of water resources, and the promotion of agriculture-focused startups. He underscored that well-crafted schemes, coupled with their effective implementation, have the potential to bring transformative changes to the agricultural landscape.

Expressing gratitude to the Gates Foundation, World Bank, and other international organizations, the Chief Minister acknowledged their expertise and support in accelerating Uttar Pradesh's progress. He stated that such partnerships form the cornerstone of the state's development efforts, paving the way for a brighter future for farmers and the people of Uttar Pradesh.

At the Partnership Conclave, he urged stakeholders to focus on fostering technology, awareness, and innovation across agriculture and other sectors to ensure sustainable growth and prosperity.

Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Anil Rajbhar, Minister of State Dinesh Pratap Singh, Chief Secretary Manoj Singh, officials and dignitaries of the concerned departments were present in the conclave.

