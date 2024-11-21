Coachella 2025: Malayali rapper Hanumankind to perform at prestigious music festival; Read more

Malayali rapper Hanumankind is set to make history as the second Indian artist to perform at Coachella 2025, following Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. Known for his viral hit Big Dawgs, Hanumankind will showcase Indian hip-hop on the global stage

Malayali rapper Hanumankind, who gained international acclaim in 2024 with his viral hit Big Dawgs, is gearing up for another monumental achievement. In 2025, he will become only the second Indian artist to perform at the renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. He follows in the footsteps of Punjabi icon Diljit Dosanjh, who made history as the first Indian to perform at the prestigious event in 2024.

The Coachella 2025 festival is scheduled to take place at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California, across two weekends: April 11–13 and April 18–20. This year’s lineup is set to feature a dynamic mix of international superstars and emerging talent, ensuring a memorable experience for music enthusiasts worldwide.

A Star-Studded Lineup Awaits

The festival’s headliners include Travis Scott, marking a new phase in his career following the success of his Utopia album, Lady Gaga, returning to the Coachella stage after her 2017 performance, and Green Day, making their debut at the event.

Other notable performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, Lisa, Jennie, Zedd, GloRilla, Ben Böhmer, and The Original Misfits. Rising artist Tyla, who had to cancel her appearance in 2024, will make her much-anticipated debut. Additionally, Post Malone, who previously hinted at his involvement, is officially part of the lineup and is expected to deliver a standout performance.

Ticket Details and Access Options

Tickets for the 2025 edition of Coachella will be available starting Friday, November 22. General admission prices start at $599, with additional options such as VIP packages, camping, preferred parking, and shuttle services. To ease the payment process, a 50/50 payment plan is offered, with the remaining balance due by February 15, 2025.

Building on a Historic Legacy

Diljit Dosanjh’s groundbreaking performance at Coachella 2024 was widely celebrated for introducing Punjabi music to a global audience. The festival, which also featured Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator as headliners last year, provided a platform for a special reunion of No Doubt. Even Taylor Swift captured attention, not as a performer but as a prominent attendee.

This year, Hanumankind is poised to elevate Indian hip-hop to new heights, carrying forward the legacy of Indian artists at Coachella. His performance is expected to highlight the growing global appeal of Indian music, marking a significant moment for the industry. With its eclectic lineup and celebration of cultural diversity, Coachella 2025 promises to be an unforgettable event for music lovers worldwide.

