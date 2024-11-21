Swara Bhasker calls out trolls over viral no-makeup photo, defends her personal choices

Swara Bhasker recently found herself at the center of intense trolling after a photo of her wearing a simple salwar suit and no makeup went viral on social media. Known for her outspoken nature, Swara was subjected to harsh criticism over her appearance, with many users questioning her style choices and commenting negatively on her no-makeup look. The actress, who is often vocal about various social issues, became the target of hate for presenting a “simple” image, which some found surprising considering her usual bold persona.

In response to the trolling, Swara took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared a series of post-wedding photos with her husband, Fahad Ahmad. In the pictures, Swara is seen wearing a strapless dress and a gown with a plunging neckline. She humorously addressed the backlash, poking fun at those attacking her husband, Fahad, for not conforming to their stereotypical image of a "conservative Muslim." Swara seemed to take the criticism in stride, using humor to shut down her critics.

The controversial photograph was shot at a meeting with Maulana Sajjad Nomani, a divisive figure in Islam. Nomani has previously made controversial remarks, such as asserting that it is "haram" for parents to send their daughters to college or school unattended. This meeting only intensified the online backlash Swara faced, with many netizens criticizing her for associating with someone whose views conflicted with her public persona as a feminist and advocate for women's rights.

Swara was accused of having double standards by many of her detractors, who drew attention to the conflict between her support of women's emancipation and her interactions with people like Nomani. Swara continues to stand up for her freedom of expression and personal preferences in spite of the criticism.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra calls our Rajat Dalal for disrespecting women [WATCH]

Latest Videos