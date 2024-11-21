Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Channel: Shows like Fauji 2, Ramayan and more to stream soon

First Published Nov 21, 2024, 3:47 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

Prasar Bharati, the national public broadcaster, has launched its OTT platform, 'WAVES'. Dr Pramod Sawant, Goa's Chief Minister, unveiled the platform on Thursday at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Waves will feature material in more than 12 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Assamese. It will also telecast popular shows such as Ramayana and Mahabharat. Aside from that, Vicky Jain's next program Fauji 2 will be streaming online.

Spotlight on Waves also features live events like as the Prabhu Shriram Lalla Aarti, broadcast live from Ayodhya, and Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly Mann Ki Baat. The next US Premier League cricket tournament will be broadcast live on WAVES beginning November 22.

Other films and series on WAVES include Fantasy action super hero Monkey King the Hero is Back, the national award-winning film Fouja, Armaan, Vipul Shah's thriller show Bhed Bharam, family drama Thode Door Thode Paas, Kailash Kher's music reality show Bharat Ka Amrit Kalash, and Sarpanch. This portal will also feature female-focused series and films such as Corporate Sarpanch, Dashmi, Kariathi, and Jaanki.

"The launch of Waves OTT marks a watershed moment in the Indian entertainment industry." I am delighted to see the varied selection of material on the site, which includes a number of films and programming in several languages, including Konkani," Sawant remarked during the opening of the OTT portal.

Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, also attended the inaugural ceremony. “Waves OTT marks a significant step in the Indian government’s Digital India vision. The Comprehensive, inclusive and diverse OTT will bridge the digital media and entertainment divide, on the back of its collaboration with BharatNet for the last mile connectivity to rural audiences," he added.

The chairman of Prasad Bharati, Shri Navneet Kumar Sehgal also shared, “As part of our commitment towards healthy family entertainment and providing a window for India’s rich and vast cultural landscape we are bringing one-stop information hub to the millions of Indian homes. Waves is one of the only OTT networks which is your window to not only the world of clean family entertainment but also to shopping, games and news and current affairs for kids and youth. A bonanza for all."

