Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet KISS at 'Lee' screening; video goes viral [WATCH]

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet recently reunited at a special screening of Winslet's latest film, Lee, in Los Angeles, reminding fans of their enduring bond since Titanic. Their heartfelt moments, including a warm embrace and a kiss, left fans emotional, celebrating their iconic friendship

During the event, DiCaprio and Winslet posed together in front of a poster for Lee. Winslet leaned her head affectionately against DiCaprio’s face, creating a heartwarming moment. In a video shared on social media platform X, DiCaprio introduced the film and commended Winslet’s performance, describing her work as transformative. He expressed his admiration for her talent, integrity, and passion, emphasizing that she remained one of the finest talents of their generation.

The kiss they shared on stage became the highlight of the evening, generating a frenzy among fans online. One enthusiast remarked how the gesture felt like a nostalgic moment, while another speculated about their deep connection, suggesting the two seemed destined for each other.

DiCaprio and Winslet first captivated audiences with their portrayal of an ill-fated love story in James Cameron's 1997 epic Titanic. The film, a cinematic milestone, won 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and remains a defining moment in both their careers.

While promoting Lee in Australia, Winslet humorously acknowledged the long-standing debate about the infamous “floating door” scene from Titanic. During an appearance on The Project, she joked about how the question never seemed to fade, quipping that she had anticipated its mention.

Beyond Titanic, DiCaprio and Winslet reunited on-screen in 2008 for Revolutionary Road, further demonstrating their exceptional chemistry. Winslet’s latest project, Lee, sees her in the role of Lee Miller, a fashion model-turned-WWII photographer. The film has already garnered critical attention, with Winslet’s performance being widely praised.

