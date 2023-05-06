Cristiano Ronaldo's exotic 'family moments'; Georgina Rodriguez rules with her lavish fashion sense (PICTURES)

Cristiano Ronaldo might not be having the best time with Al-Nassr. However, he is undoubtedly having a great family time in Asia; his latest pictures prove it. Also, his partner Georgina Rodríguez is ruling with her great fashion senses.

Image credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Facebook

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has had a challenging experience in Asia. He has struggled to make an impact for Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr so far while the side is toiling in the league title race. Nevertheless, as he prepares to give his all in the coming days, he continues to have an exotic time with his family in Jeddah.

He recently shared some photos of him spending grand time with his partner Georgina Rodríguez and his children at his residence in the Gulf nation. In the image above, two of his children pose for the camera, whereas in the other, Ronaldo is seen in the pool with his youngest daughter, Bella. At the same time, Georgina looks on, and he is also seen with another one of his kids in the pool in another picture.

