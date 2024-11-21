Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra calls our Rajat Dalal for disrespecting women [WATCH]

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 18 has set social media abuzz, as it features a heated clash between contestants Karan Veer Mehra and Rajat Dalal. The altercation comes after the high-stakes 'Time God' task, where emotions ran high, but it was Karan’s fiery outburst that took the tension to another level. In a rare moment of unfiltered aggression, Karan publicly criticized Rajat for his alleged disrespectful behavior towards women, a topic that has been a point of concern in the house.

Karan, known for his generally composed nature, did not hold back this time. He sharply questioned Rajat’s actions, emphasizing the importance of respecting women. In a bold statement, Karan even referenced Rajat’s past by asking, “Tu jail me kitne din tha, wahan jaate hai log sikhne,” implying that Rajat’s controversial history should have taught him better behavior. The remark, referencing Rajat’s time in jail, added fuel to the already fiery argument.

Rajat, seemingly caught off guard by Karan’s attack, tried to deflect by saying, "Main past ki baatein nahi karta," attempting to steer the conversation away from his past. Despite his attempt to shrug off the comment, the tension was palpable, and Rajat appeared shaken by the intense backlash.

Later, Rajat was seen talking to fellow contestant Digvijay Rathee, expressing his defiance. “Koi mereko chedega toh main nahi chounga, do lagenge case faltu lag jaenge,” he declared, suggesting that he would not tolerate any further insults, even if it led to legal trouble.

The promo has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans divided on the matter. While some sympathize with Rajat, others have praised Karan for standing up against disrespectful behavior. The clash has certainly added another layer of drama to Bigg Boss 18, with viewers eagerly awaiting the fallout in the upcoming episodes.

ALSO READ Is Vijay Deverakonda dating Rashmika Mandanna? Here's what we know

Latest Videos