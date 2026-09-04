Are you looking forward to watching Allari Naresh's fantasy comedy Ramba Oorvasi Menaka? Then let's first see what the fans have to say about this comic drama. Keep scrolling to know more.

Who doesn't like to spend their weekend watching a feel-good comedy film in theatres and calling it a day with their friends and family? If you are an ardent film enthusiast who likes to enjoy watching movies on Friday, then this new release might impress you. Yes, Ramba Oorvasi Menaka, starring Allari Naresh in the lead role, has hit the theatres. The fantasy comedy is written and directed by Chandra Mohan Chintada and features an ensemble cast of Surbhi, Rashi Singh, Vishnu Priya, Prisha Singh, and Vennela Kishore.

Fan's Reaction

As soon as the film was released, fans recorded some early reactions on social media. Some loved the film while others had criticisms, but it seems like overall this film managed to impress.

Take a look at the reactions

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About The Movie

Ramba Oorvasi Menaka kicks off with a cosmic blunder that creates chaos between heaven and Earth, inadvertently pulling an unsuspecting mortal into the mix. What follows is a series of hilarious and unexpected situations, setting the stage for the film’s socio-fantasy narrative.

As we know, Allari Naresh leads the cast, with Surbhi, Rashi Singh, Vishnupriya, and Prisha Singh also featuring in the film. The supporting cast includes Vennela Kishore, Naresh VK, Srinivas Reddy, Racha Ravi and Muralidhar Goud.

Chandra Mohan Chintada has written and directed the movie. Razesh Danda and Nimmakayala Prasad have produced it under the Annapurna Studios and Hasya Movies banners. A Chaitan Bharadwaj has composed the music, while Raam Reddy is credited as the director of photography. Chota K Prasad has handled the editing, and Bhrama Kadali has worked as the production designer. The dialogues have been written by Nandu Savirigana.