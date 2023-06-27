Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mission Impossible to Sympathy for the Devil: Exciting new movie releases this July

    We get to see Tom Cruise back with the new Mission Impossible, Cillian Murphy starring in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and Margot Robbie as Barbie, and many other mindblowing psychological thrillers like Sympathy for the Devil, Cobweb and so on, all releasing this July 2023. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Mission Impossible to Sympathy for the Devil: Exciting new movie releases this July MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 2:57 PM IST

    This July 2023 will see the release of some exciting movies, including Nolan’s biographical thriller ‘Oppenheimer’, the next installment of Mission Impossible, Barbie's live-action film, some spine-chilling horror films and much more.

    Here are some of the July releases you must watch:

    ALSO READ: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: 7 reasons to catch Harrison Ford in his classic adventure

    Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

    Tom Cruise is back with his new installment of Mission Impossible, where he will track down a highly dangerous weapon before it falls into the hands of Ethan's old enemies. The film will come out on July 12.

    Oppenheimer

    Christopher Nolan brings out his biographical thriller Oppenheimer this July 21, which stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role, who was a contributor to developing the atom bomb.

    Bird Box Barcelona

    Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock was a huge hit on Netflix in 2018. This July 18, Netflix will be launching the story of the same universe’s Spanish counterpart.

    The Out-Laws

    Another Netflix Original, the film follows a prim and proper bank manager, who is about to get engaged to Parker McDermott. Starring as leads we have Adam DeVine, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin. The film releases on July 7.

    Cobweb

    First-time director Samuel Bodin brings this horror movie to the screen on July 21. The plot revolves around a web of lies and mysteries told to an eight-year-old Peter.

    The Beanie Bubble

    The film will explore the life of Ty Warner, the man behind Beanie Babies, and how three women were involved in his success. The movie will be available on Apple TV+ on July 28.

    Barbie

    The first live-action Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, will hit the theatres on July 21.

    Sympathy for the Devil

    Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman come together in this Luke Paradise written psychological horror film, where a person is forced to drive at gunpoint.

    ALSO READ: Is Kylie Jenner sparking patch-up rumours with Travis Scott at daughter Stormi's graduation? Know details

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 2:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was CV Dev Malayalam Actor passes away at the age of 83 read more DETAILS (MAH)

    Who was CV Dev? Malayalam Actor passes away at the age of 83, read more DETAILS

    Thalapathy Vijay Leo and Prabhas Salaar Do they have a connection with Game of Thrones (MAH)

    Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and Prabhas’s Salaar: Do they have a connection with Game of Thrones?

    Srijit Mukherji divorce rumours: Is director getting separated from wife Mithila? Here's what we know ADC

    Srijit Mukherji divorce rumours: Is director getting separated from wife Mithila? Here's what we know

    Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny 7 reasons to catch Harrison Ford in his classic adventure (MAH)

    Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: 7 reasons to catch Harrison Ford in his classic adventure

    Katrina Kaif in New York City: Actress looks pretty in off-shoulder printed blue dress (Photos) RBA

    Katrina Kaif in New York City: Actress looks pretty in off-shoulder printed blue dress (Photos)

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi strongly pitches for Uniform Civil Code; says Muslims being instigated and misled

    PM Modi strongly pitches for Uniform Civil Code; says Muslims being instigated and misled

    Telegram to introduce Instagram like Stories feature in July Check out all details gcw

    Telegram to introduce Instagram-like 'Stories' feature in July; Check out all details

    Who was CV Dev Malayalam Actor passes away at the age of 83 read more DETAILS (MAH)

    Who was CV Dev? Malayalam Actor passes away at the age of 83, read more DETAILS

    Artificial Intelligence in England to treat cancer patients two times faster with radiotherapy: Report AJR

    Artificial Intelligence in England to treat cancer patients two times faster with radiotherapy: Report

    ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli fans eager to gift Babar Azam 'taste of defeat' on 29th birthday snt

    ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli fans eager to gift Babar Azam 'taste of defeat' on 29th birthday

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon