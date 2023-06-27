Mission Impossible to Sympathy for the Devil: Exciting new movie releases this July

We get to see Tom Cruise back with the new Mission Impossible, Cillian Murphy starring in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and Margot Robbie as Barbie, and many other mindblowing psychological thrillers like Sympathy for the Devil, Cobweb and so on, all releasing this July 2023. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

This July 2023 will see the release of some exciting movies, including Nolan’s biographical thriller ‘Oppenheimer’, the next installment of Mission Impossible, Barbie's live-action film, some spine-chilling horror films and much more.

Here are some of the July releases you must watch:

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise is back with his new installment of Mission Impossible, where he will track down a highly dangerous weapon before it falls into the hands of Ethan's old enemies. The film will come out on July 12.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan brings out his biographical thriller Oppenheimer this July 21, which stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role, who was a contributor to developing the atom bomb.

Bird Box Barcelona

Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock was a huge hit on Netflix in 2018. This July 18, Netflix will be launching the story of the same universe’s Spanish counterpart.

The Out-Laws

Another Netflix Original, the film follows a prim and proper bank manager, who is about to get engaged to Parker McDermott. Starring as leads we have Adam DeVine, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin. The film releases on July 7.

Cobweb

First-time director Samuel Bodin brings this horror movie to the screen on July 21. The plot revolves around a web of lies and mysteries told to an eight-year-old Peter.

The Beanie Bubble

The film will explore the life of Ty Warner, the man behind Beanie Babies, and how three women were involved in his success. The movie will be available on Apple TV+ on July 28.

Barbie

The first live-action Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, will hit the theatres on July 21.

Sympathy for the Devil

Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman come together in this Luke Paradise written psychological horror film, where a person is forced to drive at gunpoint.

