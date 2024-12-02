West Bengal: Egg prices rise across Bengal; Kolkata's middle-class consumers struggle

The concept of eggs as an affordable source of nutrition is fading as prices continue to rise. Middle and lower-income families are struggling to afford this staple food. On Monday, chicken eggs were priced at 7-7.50 rupees in several markets across the state.

Egg prices increase

Along with rice, lentils, and potatoes, egg prices have been increasing for several days. The sharp rise in egg prices is causing problems for both buyers and sellers.

Midday meal challenges

This price hike is impacting midday meals. Despite increased allocation, funding hasn't kept pace, hindering the regular provision of eggs to students.

Monday's chicken egg prices

On Monday, a single chicken egg was sold for 8 rupees in several Kolkata markets. Desi chicken eggs were priced at 14 rupees each.

Duck eggs

Duck eggs were sold at 15 rupees each in Kolkata markets on Monday. Despite higher winter demand, the price makes them unaffordable for many.

Consumers distressed by egg prices

Following the potato price hike, the rising cost of eggs is adding to consumer woes. The once affordable source of protein is now a strain on budgets.

Forced to buy despite high prices

Despite the price surge, consumers are forced to buy eggs due to their nutritional value and affordability. Concerns arise about incomplete nutrition in midday meals due to the price increase.

Reasons for price increase

Sellers attribute the price hike to high demand for eggs during the cake-baking season. Prices are unlikely to decrease until after Christmas and may even continue to rise.

Low egg supply

Traders report a decrease in egg supply due to increased poultry feed costs, further contributing to the price increase.

Potential for further price hikes

Egg prices are expected to rise further during the winter season. Both consumers and sellers are concerned about the extent of the potential increase.

Prices were controlled during festivals

Traders noted that egg prices remained relatively stable during Durga Puja and Diwali. The current price surge is attributed to high winter demand coupled with low supply.

Latest Videos