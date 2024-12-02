What is duty sex? Women with sexual trauma histories more likely to engage in it, study finds

Women with a history of nonconsensual sexual experiences are more likely to engage in sex out of feelings of obligation, according to a new study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine.

Women with a history of nonconsensual sexual experiences are more likely to engage in sex out of feelings of obligation, according to a new study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine. The study found that these women reported more frequent “Duty Sex,” lower sexual satisfaction, and higher levels of sexual pain compared to women without such histories.

"Duty Sex," as defined in the study, refers to sexual encounters motivated by a desire to avoid disappointing a partner or to meet perceived relationship expectations. This phenomenon is not new; prior research has already tied it to diminished sexual satisfaction and increased discomfort. However, the current study delves deeper, exploring whether sexual trauma histories predict Duty Sex and whether this connection is influenced by sexual dysfunction.

According to PsyPost, Cindy M. Meston, a professor of clinical psychology at the University of Texas at Austin and the director of the Female Sexual Psychophysiology Laboratory, co-authored the study. “In our research for our book Why Women Have Sex, my colleague David Buss and I found a large number of women reported having sex out of a sense of obligation rather than for sexual pleasure. We termed this ‘Duty Sex,’” she explained. “In the current study, we were interested in learning whether there were factors that predicted which women engaged in frequent Duty Sex.”

The study involved 658 women between the ages of 18 and 68, with an average age of 34.3. The participants were predominantly heterosexual (79.3%) and White (76.1%), though African American, Hispanic, and other ethnic groups were also represented. Nearly half of the participants (44.5%) reported experiencing at least one instance of nonconsensual sexual activity.

Researchers used the Female Sexual Function Index (FSFI) to assess participants' sexual health, examining aspects such as desire, arousal, lubrication, orgasm, satisfaction, and pain. They also evaluated sexual motives through the Sex Motives Scale, which measures motivations ranging from pleasure and intimacy to obligation.

Women with a history of sexual trauma were 35% more likely to report frequent Duty Sex compared to their counterparts. These women also experienced lower sexual function, particularly in areas like lubrication and orgasm, alongside more significant pain and dissatisfaction. Notably, the trauma history did not predict other motivations for sex, such as intimacy or pleasure, suggesting a unique association between trauma and Duty Sex.

“It is not uncommon for women to occasionally engage in sex out of a sense of duty or obligation,” Meston told PsyPost. “This does not mean the encounter is necessarily bad or will lead to a sexually dissatisfying relationship. In fact, for some women, what begins as a dutiful response to a partner’s sexual advances might end in genuine enjoyment, pleasure, and intimacy.”

However, the research states women with trauma histories and those who experience sexual pain should seek support to explore more self-determined and pleasure-driven sexual experiences.

The reliance on self-reported data may introduce biases, and the retrospective approach to measuring sexual motivations leaves room for further exploration. Future research could adopt longitudinal methods to better understand how Duty Sex evolves over time and its impact on emotional well-being and relationships.

“We hope to learn under what conditions does engaging in Duty Sex lead to negative emotions and relationship dissatisfaction and under what conditions does it have neutral or positive consequences for both the individual and the relationship,” Meston added.

The study, titled “Predictors of Duty Sex Frequency in Women,” was authored by Kate B. Metcalfe, Chelsea D. Kilimnik, and Cindy M. Meston.

