Abhijeet Bhattacharya son sparks debate over recognition in 'Woh Ladki Jo' in Dua Lipa's concert

Dua Lipa's recent concert in India became the talk of the town after she performed a viral mashup of her hit song Levitating with the classic Woh Ladki Jo by Abhijeet Bhattacharya. However, the performance sparked controversy when Abhijeet expressed concerns over the lack of credit given to the original artists. He shared a post from his son, Jay, on social media, highlighting the issue.

In the post, Jay voiced his frustration, pointing out that while the mashup was widely appreciated, there was little mention of the song's original singer, Abhijeet. He questioned why the media consistently focused on actors rather than the talented singers behind iconic tracks. Jay emphasized that Woh Ladki Jo was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and composed by Anu Malik, not Shah Rukh Khan as often assumed. He further expressed disappointment at the lack of recognition for the artists in India, noting that singers in the West are celebrated far more than in India. He made it clear that while he admired Shah Rukh Khan, the issue was with the media and audience's lack of support for Indian singers.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa responded to the buzz surrounding the mashup, commenting on her performance with a playful remark, stating that she had a lot of fun doing it. DJ Ruchir Kulkarni, who created the mashup, also shared his excitement on social media, calling Dua Lipa's performance of his work the greatest achievement of his life.

After her concert in Mumbai, Dua Lipa will continue her Asia tour, with her next stop in Seoul.

