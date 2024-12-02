Abhijeet Bhattacharya son sparks debate over recognition in 'Woh Ladki Jo' in Dua Lipa's concert

Dua Lipa's recent concert in Mumbai created a buzz when she performed a viral mashup of her hit song Levitating with Abhijeet Bhattacharya's iconic Woh Ladki Jo. However, the performance sparked controversy, with Abhijeet's son highlighting the lack of recognition for the original artists

Abhijeet Bhattacharya son sparks debate over recognition in 'Woh Ladki Jo' in Dua Lipa's concert ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 12:13 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

Dua Lipa's recent concert in India became the talk of the town after she performed a viral mashup of her hit song Levitating with the classic Woh Ladki Jo by Abhijeet Bhattacharya. However, the performance sparked controversy when Abhijeet expressed concerns over the lack of credit given to the original artists. He shared a post from his son, Jay, on social media, highlighting the issue.

In the post, Jay voiced his frustration, pointing out that while the mashup was widely appreciated, there was little mention of the song's original singer, Abhijeet. He questioned why the media consistently focused on actors rather than the talented singers behind iconic tracks. Jay emphasized that Woh Ladki Jo was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and composed by Anu Malik, not Shah Rukh Khan as often assumed. He further expressed disappointment at the lack of recognition for the artists in India, noting that singers in the West are celebrated far more than in India. He made it clear that while he admired Shah Rukh Khan, the issue was with the media and audience's lack of support for Indian singers.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya son sparks debate over recognition in 'Woh Ladki Jo' in Dua Lipa's concert ATG

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa responded to the buzz surrounding the mashup, commenting on her performance with a playful remark, stating that she had a lot of fun doing it. DJ Ruchir Kulkarni, who created the mashup, also shared his excitement on social media, calling Dua Lipa's performance of his work the greatest achievement of his life.

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone DENIED permission to perform at Hyderabad; Know details

After her concert in Mumbai, Dua Lipa will continue her Asia tour, with her next stop in Seoul.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey-Vivian Dsena's clash escalates after bottle breaking incident [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey-Vivian Dsena's clash escalates after bottle breaking incident [WATCH]

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 winners list OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ananya Panday win big RBA

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 winners list OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ananya Panday win big

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online AJR

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online

Who was Shobitha Shivanna? Kannada actress found dead by suicide at Hyderabad vkp

Who was Shobitha Shivanna? Kannada actress found dead by suicide in Hyderabad

I realise it's time to....', Vikrant Massey announces SHOCKING retirement from acting? Know here ATG

'I realise it's time to....', Vikrant Massey announces SHOCKING retirement from acting? Know here

Recent Stories

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected shk

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

West Bengal government employees get 15 extra days off as Nabanna announces year-end holiday AJR

West Bengal govt employees get 15 extra days off as Nabanna announces year-end holiday

India last railway station Ferozepur station and its unique role gcw

India’s last railway station: Ferozepur’s station and its unique role

Chaos erupts as major fire in Supreme Court complex halts proceedings (WATCH) anr

BREAKING: Chaos erupts as major fire in Supreme Court complex halts proceedings (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon