Rajinikanth's untold story: THIS was Superstar's life before working as bus conductor

Superstar Rajinikanth is known to have worked as a bus conductor before becoming a hero. But what did he do before that? Read to find out about the beginnings of India's cinema icon.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth is currently reigning as a South Superstar. He has proven his box-office potential by taking his movie to the global stage. The pan-India trend might have become popular recently but Rajinikanth tried this a long time back. Twenty years ago, his films were released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with Tamil, and were well-received.

 

Even now, he continues to impress with his trademark films. Last year, with the film 'Jailer,' Rajini showed his box office prowess with the right film. This film remarkably collected over six hundred crores. It became the highest-grossing movie in Tamil cinema at the time. Rajinikanth, who worked as a bus conductor, entered the industry with a passion for films, trained in acting, and became a hero. He rose to hero status while playing villain roles. With his unique style, he created a separate image for himself.

Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor before entering films.  He even visited the depot where he worked and met the employees there. People only knows about his life as a conductor before becoming a movie hero. But before that, he worked in two other places. One of those jobs was working as a daily wage labourer.

Before his conductor job, he worked as a carpenter for many years. Before that, he also worked in a hotel as a server for a few days. Disliking that job, he became a carpenter. After working in this profession for a long time, he tried for a conductor's job and got it. This rare information is now going viral on social media. However, this is unverified.

Rajinikanth, after the blockbuster 'Jailer,' acted in the film 'Lal Salaam,' directed by his daughter. This movie turned out to be a disaster. Recently, he appeared before the audience with the film 'Vettaiyan.' This film, directed by TJ Gnanavel, also failed to impress. Now, Rajini is acting in the film 'Coolie' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Notably, stars like Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan are playing key roles in it. This film is slated for release next year.

 

