Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH]

Eisha Singh's refusal to save Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations sparks tension in Bigg Boss 18, escalating rivalries and creating a dramatic clash among contestants.
 

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 5:16 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18 promises to be filled with drama, as Eisha Singh's decision regarding her Time God powers sparks controversy. Eisha, who holds the power to save one contestant from nomination, has caused a stir by refusing to save Shilpa Shirodkar, despite Shilpa making her the Time God. This bold move has left many viewers stunned, setting the stage for heightened tensions within the house.

A promo shared by the channel reveals that the contestants will be nominating each other for eviction in this episode. As the Time God, Eisha has the privilege of saving one person from being nominated. When asked by Bigg Boss whether she wants to save Shilpa, Eisha denies the request, causing a rift between the two. Shilpa, who had previously made Eisha the Time God, is left disappointed by this unexpected decision.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The drama escalates when Karanveer Mehra, a close friend of Shilpa in the house, confronts Eisha. In an intense moment, Karanveer tells Eisha that she is being naive and too fair in her decision-making. He warns her that others in the house are willing to go to any length to save their friends and advises Eisha to wake up to the cutthroat dynamics of the game. His words suggest that alliances in the house are becoming more intense, and players are ready to do whatever it takes to stay safe.

Meanwhile, the tension between Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra, as well as the ongoing confrontations involving Chaahat Pandey, continue to captivate the audience. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 is shaping up to be another explosive installment, with personal conflicts, alliances, and game strategies creating a thrilling atmosphere. 

