Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: 7 reasons to catch Harrison Ford in his classic adventure

The fifth installment in the franchise is all set to hit theatres on 30 June. After leaving a bad taste with the previous film, fans are excited for a chance of vindication in the new arrival. Harrison Ford returns to the adventure and here are a few reasons for you to have a watch. By Mahalekshmi

Playing the character over three decades, Harrison Ford once again takes on the adventure and thrill of being Indiana Jones in the latest and known to be the fifth and last installment, ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.’ The 80-year-old actor still wears his Indi costume with great poise. With new storyline and great characters, reports suggest there is much to look forward to the new addition.

As theatres gear up to welcome the adventurer archeologist back, here are 7 reasons why this addition is a sure entertainer that should not be missed.



Return of Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford is back as Indi in this latest installment, of course. Reprising his role, the character will be dealing with much more, hesitant for this adventure as he feels his time to be running about and around protecting something covenant whilst being chased is over. However, that does not seem to be the case.

A new leading lady

The most exciting addition to the franchise is Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena, the goddaughter of Indian Jones. She is the one who persuades the veteran to return to the chase and aid her with a new and exciting opportunity. And of course, how can an archeologist say no to the historical thirst of his own goddaughter.

The intriguing plot

The year is 1969 and man has stepped on the moon. A retiring professor of archeology is dragged into a wild chase by his goddaughter for a dial that can change the course of events. The object has a past and it influences the future. That is one hell of a tale. Helena is mysterious, her ways are suspicious. Indi is back on to his days of adventure.

The cast is amazing

Alongside Harrison Ford, John Rhys-Davies is also reprising his role as Sallah, ‘the best digger in Egypt.’ Phoebe Waller-Bridge is Indy's goddaughter Helena, Mads Mikkelsen is the villainous former Nazi turned NASA asset Jürgen Voller and Antonio Banderas is Indy's ally Renaldo. Also joining are Shaunette Renee Wilson, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones, Thomas Kretschmann and Olivier Richters.

A new CGI revelation

The movie has a dive into the past where we see Indi as his young self. And rightfully so, the CGI has done a marvelous job. Before this, every attempt to do so did lean into the more artificial looking side, but this one does a good job at showing the younger Indi in a more realistic way.

The makers are new

This is the first Indiana Jones film that will not be directed by Steven Spielberg, though he is one of the producers alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall. James Mangold is the director, Jez and John-Henry Butterworth wrote the script alongside Mangold and this trio were also the writers of the Academy-Award winning Ford v. Ferrari.

Legacy of Indiana Jones

Spanning over three decades, Indi is a character that is etched into the hearts of the audience. Fans have forever loved the hero archeologist. These movies have influenced generations with its talented maker, brilliant actor and of course, the unforgettable music score. With a new and sadlylast outing, fans shall be flocking to get a final glimpse.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in theatres on 29 June, 2023.