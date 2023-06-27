Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Kylie Jenner sparking patch-up rumours with Travis Scott at daughter Stormi's graduation? Know details

    Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might have become on again. The couple might have seemingly rekindled and could have patched up their broken relationship after attending their daughter Stormi's pre-K graduation ceremony. Media reports revealed how the former couple were enjoying Stormi's event to the fullest.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

    Kylie Jenner and her ex-partner Travis Scott attended their daughter Stormi Webster's pre-K graduation earlier in June. The ex-couple celebrated the event to the fullest. Amid this good news, what has caught fans' attention is whether the former couple is aiming to rekindle their broken relationship again. While ardent fans were keenly hoping for a patch-up, a leading global entertainment portal reported that the duo are not working on getting back together. The report also revealed that this couple is not looking for any patch-up with one another and are only happier as co-parents to Stormi and Aire.

    Kylie and Travis Scott not coming back together as a couple:

    Few weeks after the ex-couple attended their daughter Stormi's graduation from pre-school, a rumour of them coming back together started doing rounds on social media. Brushing aside all these rumours in the media mills, a leading global entertainment outlet has reported Kylie and Travis are not "romantically linked anymore." The ex-couple is happy to co-parent their children, Stromi (5) and Aire (1). Even though the two split up numerous times in past, the entertainment portal also reported that now it "feels more permanent."

    The outlet further claimed that there is no sign of a reunion in their relationship in the near future. They are happy to support their daughter solely.

    Kylie - Travis's relationship timeline and break-up reason:

    Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly broken up in 2022 before Christmas. An inside report in a leading hollywood entertainment portal stated that the possible reason behind their break up was Travis was not acknowledging Kylie in public as the supermodel wanted to marry Scott. The report said, "After six years together and two children, Travis still had not shown Kylie that he is 100 per cent committed to her for life. He has known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe Kylie is worthy enough to be married."

