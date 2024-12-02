Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey-Vivian Dsena's clash escalates after bottle breaking incident [WATCH]

The upcoming Bigg Boss 18 episode sees Chaahat Pandey and Vivian Dsena clash after a bottle-breaking incident, escalating tensions and drawing attention from fellow contestants.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18 promises a dramatic turn of events after Chaahat and Avinash’s heated confrontation. Vivian Dsena, in a fit of anger, broke Chaahat’s bottle, and when asked by Chum, he refused to give an explanation. His dismissive attitude fueled the fire further.

Chaahat, visibly upset, confronted Vivian, accusing him of provoking her. The situation quickly escalated as Avinash intervened, calling her "jaahil," which led to more heated exchanges. Chaahat retaliated with sharp remarks, accusing him of showing his true personality. The entire house seemed to be caught in the crossfire of their fiery words.

Previously, Chaahat called Avinash a "sidekick," which triggered another argument. The tension reached its peak when Chaahat accidentally struck Avinash during a task, and though she apologized, their words became more personal. The arguments became a battleground for insults, leaving both contestants with hurt feelings.

Salman Khan, during a recent episode, stepped in to address the ongoing conflict. He criticized both Chaahat and Avinash for their volatile behavior, reminding them that their actions were being closely observed. While he acknowledged Chaahat’s language, he emphasized the importance of keeping decorum, urging both to be more mindful of their conduct on the show.

