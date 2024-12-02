Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 winners list OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ananya Panday win big

The Filmfare OTT Awards, held in Mumbai on December 1, were a star-studded event. Nominations for 39 categories recognising the best in online series and films were announced earlier in the evening, prior to the gala presentation.

Artists, filmmakers, storytellers, composers, and technicians are all recognised for their extraordinary contributions to the online original films and over-the-top (OTT) series honoured by the Filmfare OTT Awards. During the main event on December 1, several well-known individuals were able to take home the coveted Black Lady.

Guns and Gulaabs was awarded the Best Series title (Critics' Choice), while The Railway Men was crowned the winner of the Best Series Award. Through her performance in Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Manisha Koirala was recognised as the best female actor in a drama series and received the prize. Gagan Dev Riar won Best Actor (Male) award in a Drama Series.

In recognition of his work in Guns and Gulaabs, Rajkummar Rao was awarded the title of Best Actor (Male) in a Comedy Series. Geetanjali Kulkarni was awarded the title of Best Actor (Female) in a Comedy Series for her role in Gullak Season 4, which was also being shown simultaneously.

Series Category

Best Series: The Railway Men

Best Director Series: Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani (Kaala Paani)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy: Rajkummar Rao (Guns and Gulaabs)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama: Gagan Dev Riar (Scam 2003: The Telgi Story)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy: Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 4)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama: Manisha Koirala (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy: Faisal Malik (Panchayat Season 3)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama: R Madhavan (The Railway Men)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy: Nidhi Bisht (Maamla Legal Hai)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama: Mona Singh (Made in Heaven Season 2)

Best Original Story, Series: Biswapati Sarkar (Kaala Paani)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials): Maamla Legal Hai

Best (Non-Fiction) Original (Series/Special): The Hunt for Veerappan

Best Dialogue, Series: Sumit Arora (Guns and Gulaabs)

Best Original Screenplay, Series: AJ Nidimoru, Krishna DK and Suman Kumar (Guns & Gulaabs)

Best Adapted Screenplay, Series: Kiran Yadnyopavit, Kedar Patankar and Karan Vyas (Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story)

Best Cinematographer, Series: Sudeep Chatterjee (ISC), Mahesh Limaye (ISC), Huenstang Mohpatra and Ragul Herian Dharuman (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Production Design, Series: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Roy (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Editing, Series: Yasha Jaidev Ramchandani (The Railway Men)

Best Costume Design, Series: Rimple, Harpreet Narula and Chandrakant Sonawane (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Background Music, Series: Sam Slater (The Railway Men)

Best Original Soundtrack, Series: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Raja Hasan and Sharmistha Chatterjee (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best VFX (Series): Filmgate AB and Hive Studios (The Railway Men)

Best Sound Design (Series): Sanjay Maurya and Allwin Rego (Kaala Paani)

Best Debut Director, Series: Shiv Rawail (The Railway Men)

Films Category

Best Film, Web Original: Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director, Web Original Film: Imtiaz Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Diljit Dosanjh (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jaane Jaan)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Maharaj)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Wamiqa Gabbi (Khufiya)

Best Dialogue (Web Original Film): Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film): Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Cinematographer (Web Original Film): Sylvester Fonseca (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Production Design (Web Original Film): Suzanne Caplan Merwanji (The Archies)

Best Editing (Web Original Film): Aarti Bajaj (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Background Music (Web Original Film): AR Rahman (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Sound Design (Web Original Film): Dhiman Karmakar (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Story (Web Original Film): Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Best Music Album, Film: AR Rahman (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Debut Director, Film: Arjun Varain Singh (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Best Debut Male, Film: Vedang Raina

Critics Category

Best Series, Critics: Guns and Gulaabs

Best Director, Critics: Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama: Kay Kay Menon (Bambai Meri Jaan)

Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics: Drama: Huma Qureshi (Maharani S03)

Best Film, Critics: Jaane Jaan

Best Actor (Male), Critics - Film: Jaideep Ahlawat

Best Actor (Female), Critics - Film: Ananya Panday

Special Recognition: Arjun Varain Singh (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Congratulations to the winners of Filmfare OTT Awards 2024!

