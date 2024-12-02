International Day of Disabled Persons 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

International Day of Disabled Persons, observed on December 3, raises awareness about challenges faced by people with disabilities, promoting inclusion, equality, and the importance of their contributions to society.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 7:00 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

Every year on December 3, we commemorate the International Day of Disabled Persons. This day, which was created by the UN in 1992, attempts to increase public awareness of the difficulties and problems that individuals with disabilities encounter globally. It also provides a chance to honor their accomplishments and social contributions, promoting equality, accessibility, and inclusion for people with disabilities.

History of International Day of Disabled Persons

The idea of celebrating a day dedicated to people with disabilities was first proposed by the UN in 1991. In 1992, the UN officially declared December 3 as the International Day of Disabled Persons. The date was chosen to promote a better understanding of disability issues and to encourage governments, organizations, and individuals to take action to improve the lives of people with disabilities. The UN also emphasized the importance of creating an inclusive society where people with disabilities have equal opportunities in all aspects of life, including education, employment, and healthcare.

Significance of the Day

The significance of this day lies in its role in advocating for the rights and well-being of people with disabilities. It is an opportunity to highlight the barriers that individuals with disabilities face, such as physical, social, and economic obstacles. These challenges include limited access to education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and social participation. International Day of Disabled Persons calls for collective action to remove these barriers and promote a more inclusive society.

The UN designates a particular subject for the day every year, emphasizing a different facet of disability rights. The theme for 2024 emphasizes the importance of empowering people with disabilities to take part in decision-making processes and policy development.

International Day of Disabled Persons serves as a reminder of the need for empathy, understanding, and action to ensure that individuals with disabilities lead fulfilling and dignified lives in a more inclusive and accessible world.
 

