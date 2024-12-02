Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer OUT: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Bandish Bandits Season 2, starring Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, promises an enthralling mix of music, drama, and rivalry. The trailer reveals Radhe striving to uphold his musical heritage after his grandfather's passing, while Tamanna pursues her dreams. Their paths cross again in a high-stakes competition

The much-anticipated trailer for Bandish Bandits Season 2, starring Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, has been unveiled today (December 2). The new season promises a captivating blend of music, drama, rivalry, and romance. Season 1 concluded with Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) earning the title of Sangeet Samrat, while Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry) began a journey to refine her artistic talents. The latest installment explores their paths crossing once again.

The trailer opens with Radhe recalling his grandfather’s wisdom about an artist’s duty extending beyond personal joys and sorrows. The narrative then introduces a significant twist with the passing of Pandit Radhe Mohan Rathore, Radhe’s grandfather and a musical legend. This event sets off a series of challenges for Radhe, who is determined to safeguard his family’s musical heritage amidst criticism. He expresses his resolve to ensure the survival of the Gharana under his watch.

On the other hand, Tamanna enrolls in a prestigious music school, where her mentor, played by Divya Dutta, emphasizes the importance of mastering the basics before aspiring for greatness. Meanwhile, Radhe learns about the Euro Band Championship, a renowned music competition, and decides to participate to honor and propagate Panditji’s legacy. Coincidentally, Tamanna also joins the competition.

The trailer hints at a mix of rivalry and unresolved issues between Radhe and Tamanna as they both vie for success. Their interactions grow intense, with Radhe expressing his deep feelings, while Tamanna points out how she felt exploited due to her vulnerabilities. The mounting tensions, combined with their personal and professional ambitions, lay the groundwork for an emotional and gripping story.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Wedding: What is Pelli Kuthuru? Actress shares photos from ceremony

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bandish Bandits Season 2 features an ensemble cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chaddha, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Rajesh Tailang, Atul Kulkarni, Saurabh Nayyar, Rohan Gurbaxani, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Yashaswini Dayama. The series will premiere on Prime Video on December 13.

Latest Videos