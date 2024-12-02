What is Kaal Sarp Dosha? Know remedies and astrological solutions

If a person has Kaal Sarp Dosh in their horoscope, they may face continuous obstacles in their life.

According to astrology, if a person has Kaal Sarp Dosh in their horoscope, they may face continuous obstacles in life, be it education, job, business, or love relationships. Despite hard work, they may not see results. Kaal Sarp Dosh forms when all planets fall between Rahu and Ketu, creating a malefic dosh.

Individuals with Kaal Sarp Dosh in their horoscope should chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra at least 108 times daily. Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa is also considered very effective in overcoming this dosh. Therefore, recite Hanuman Chalisa 11 times daily.

Those with Kaal Sarp Dosh should keep peacock feathers at home. Performing specific pujas is also considered crucial for mitigating this dosh. Daily worship of Lord Shiva can provide relief. Worshipping one's family deity and offering water to the Shivling daily are also recommended.

According to scriptures, frequently seeing deceased people in dreams can indicate Kaal Sarp Dosh. Such individuals may face hardships and experience loneliness when they need support the most.

Dreaming of a snake crawling over the body or being bitten by a snake can be a sign of Kaal Sarp Dosh. The individual may also struggle with mental and physical issues like headaches and skin diseases.

Latest Videos