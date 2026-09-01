Mirzapur: The Movie team. has begun advance booking, with good first sales across cinema chains and BookMyShow. The answer shows that, despite its adults-only rating, the franchise's OTT fanbase may visit cinemas.

Mirzapur: The Movie appears to have already established its box-office rhythm, and it hasn't even been released yet. The stats do the talking. According to the most recent rumour from trade website Sacnilk, the film, which reintroduces fan favourite Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu Sharma), is expected to launch in India at Rs 20-25 crore net.

Advance booking began on Monday, and the reaction has been anything but sluggish. According to the trade tracker, Mirzapur: The Movie has already sold over 20,000 tickets across major national cinema chains. According to the most recent figures, its opening-day sales totalled 26,398 tickets over 2,971 shows nationwide, resulting in an advance gross of Rs 83.67 lakh. When block seats are taken into account, the value jumps to Rs 1.9 crore in only a few hours.

Mirzapur: The Movie Versus Awarapan

Mirzapur: The Movie is currently progressing quicker than Awarapan 2, which was just released and stars Emraan Hashmi. That's a very impressive comparison for a picture that's only a few days away from entering cinemas.

Then there's BookMyShow, where the interest is as hard to ignore. Over 15,000 individuals have shown an interest in seeing the video on the site in the previous 24 hours alone. This interest looks to be turning into genuine ticket purchases. Between 10 and 11 a.m. on Monday, about 1,030 tickets were sold in only one hour.

By August 31, BookMyShow bookings had surpassed 17,000, with 17,170 tickets sold through the platform alone.

Putting all of this together, an early picture emerges: people aren't just intrigued about Mirzapur: The Movie; they're actively reserving seats. And this is significant because this is not a brand that needs to introduce itself to the public.

Mirzapur enthusiasts at work.

Mirzapur already has a fanbase. A really faithful one. The franchise premiered on Prime Video in 2018 and rapidly became one of the most viewed and discussed Indian series. Now, its transition from streaming to the big screen is being studied for a different reason: can an OTT franchise get its following to leave the sofa and buy a theatre ticket?

The numbers indicate that it can. The show's streaming numbers have undoubtedly given the creators cause to be optimistic. Season 2 allegedly had an estimated 32.5 million views, with Season 3 following with around 30.8 million. These figures position Mirzapur among the top three most-watched Indian online shows of all time.

Finally, there's the A certificate. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has rated Mirzapur: The Movie as A (adults only). But will this truly damage its box office? Probably not. If anything, Mirzapur has spent years cultivating a following that flocked to OTT specifically for the unvarnished, mature narrative that traditional television could not provide.

The 'A'-game in Mirzapur: The Movie

In other words, the A certificate does not necessarily discourage the franchise's primary fanbase. It's nearly part of the brand.

Another reason the film has sparked such interest is that it is not merely a cinematic adaptation of the Mirzapur series.

The movie is situated in the same universe but presents a different tale. It does, however, preserve the personalities that fans have spent years fussing over. And yes, this includes characters whose deaths we assumed were definitive. Some of the series' most recognisable characters return for the big screen adaptation.

The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand 'Kaleen Bhaiya' Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, and Divyenndu Sharma as Munna Tripathi. Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Abhishek Banerjee also participate.