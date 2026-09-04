Mirzapur The Movie opened in theatres on Sep 4, 2026. Directed by Gurmeet Singh for Excel Entertainment, the film logged over ₹7 crore in pre-sales and ₹6.40 crore for day 1 advances. CBFC cleared it with hardly any modifications and an A rating. Divyenndu’s Munna returns; first review calls it a winner.

Two years after season 3, Mirzapur The Movie opened in theatres on Sep 4, 2026, becoming the first theatrical feature spun off from an Indian web series. Billed as an origin story of the feud between the Tripathis and the Pandits, it traces the backstory established in the Amazon Prime Video series.

The gangster drama is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. It is a big‑budget rollout with familiar characters and new faces arriving together on the big screen.

Ali Fazal leads the cast alongside Pankaj Tripathi, who reprises Kaleen Bhaiya, and Divyenndu, who returns as Munna. Jitendra Kumar takes over from Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit. The ensemble also features Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan.

Early chatter had suggested the film would conclude the Mirzapur saga that ran for three seasons on Prime Video, but the makers clarified it is an original story. Shot in Hindi, it will also release in Telugu. At the trailer launch, Ali Fazal advised viewers to watch the first nine episodes of season 1, after which the film’s timeline begins.

Advance bookings point to a robust start

Advance bookings opened four days before release, and pre‑sales crossed ₹7 crore with more than 2 lakh tickets sold. For day 1, the film earned over ₹6.40 crore gross in advance bookings, with approximately 230K tickets nationwide across more than 10,600 tracked shows, according to Sacnilk. The return of Divyenndu’s Munna has particularly energized fans.

A source told Hindustan Times that the Central Board of Film Certification cleared the film with “hardly any modifications.”

“This means audiences will get to experience the much-awaited theatrical adaptation exactly the way the makers intended it to be seen, retaining its raw, unfiltered essence on the big screen,” added the source.

Certification and early chatter

Mirzapur The Movie has been certified A by the CBFC. While some reports claimed that 35 seconds of footage had been cut, the source said there are no cuts and very few modifications. Trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh shared the first review, with the opening verdict calling the film a winner.

As an OTT‑to‑theatre experiment, the feature marks a notable first for an Indian streaming IP to migrate to cinemas, arriving amid strong demand and full-house early shows.

Mirzapur The Movie Review By Experts

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and cinema reviewer, gave Mirzapur The Movie 3.5 stars and described it as a "winner" and a "peak mass entertainer." He commended the big-screen adaptation for seeming like a full film rather than an extended episode, calling it "larger, louder, and far more cinematic" while preserving the popular series' raw taste and soul. Adarsh praised Puneet Krishna's "sharp, crisp" screenplay and pithy language, as well as director Gurmmeet Singh's ability to balance drama, action, humour, and emotion. He described the action as "raw, brutal, and massy" and the background soundtrack as "beyond outstanding."

While pointing out a little fall at the start of the second half and some stretching, trade analyst and film reviewer Taran Adarsh commended the pre-climax and climax, notably the amusing interaction between Guddu Pandit and Munna Tripathi. Taran also praised the ensemble cast, calling Pankaj Tripathi "exceptional," Ravi Kishan "outstanding," Ali Fazal "fantastic," and Divyenndu "excellent." In his final assessment, he hailed the picture as a "thoroughly engaging, crowd-pleasing ride" for both Mirzapur enthusiasts and those unfamiliar with the series.

According to trade expert Navneet Mundhra, the huge advance-booking response to Mirzapur The Movie is mostly driven by the popularity of its characters, rather than bythe success of the OTT series. He said that, while the film's progress is positive for the business, producers should keep in mind that not every successful online series translates into a theatrical smash. According to him, the film might earn approximately Rs 30 crore net on Day 1.

About Mirzapur The Movie Budget

If Mirzapur The Movie starts at the estimated Rs 25 crore, it would be among the top five largest Hindi opening days of 2026, surpassing Awarapan 2's Rs 22 crore. A higher start of roughly Rs 30 crore might propel the picture to No. 3, matching Border 2's Rs 30 crore debut. Currently, Dhurandhar 2 is at the top of the list with Rs 99 crore, followed by Toxic with Rs 55 crore, Border 2 with Rs 30 crore, Awarapan 2 with Rs 22 crore, and Welcome To The Jungle with Rs 15.