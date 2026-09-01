Mirzapur The Movie is heading to cinemas with massive buzz. With a solo Bollywood release and the potential holiday advantage, the Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer could target a place among 2026's biggest openers

The world of Mirzapur is finally making its way from OTT screens to cinemas, and the excitement surrounding its big-screen debut is already growing. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu Sharma, Mirzapur The Movie is scheduled to hit theatres on September 4.

With no other major Bollywood release competing for audience attention during the same week, the film could enjoy a strong start at the box office. The possible advantage of the Janmashtami holiday could further boost its opening-day numbers.

Industry estimates currently suggest that Mirzapur The Movie could open in the range of Rs 13 crore to Rs 17 crore net in India. If the film manages to achieve those numbers, it could potentially secure a place among the top Bollywood openers of 2026.

Mirzapur's massive fan following could drive its box office opening

The biggest strength of Mirzapur The Movie is the popularity of the franchise itself. Since the first season premiered in 2018, Mirzapur has built a loyal audience through its gritty storytelling, memorable characters and widely discussed dialogues.

Over the years, several scenes and dialogues from the series have become a major part of social media and meme culture. The show's characters have also developed a strong connection with audiences across different parts of India.

Now, the arrival of the Mirzapur universe on the big screen is being viewed as a major event for fans of the franchise. Viewers who followed the series on OTT may be curious to experience the story and its characters on a larger cinematic scale.

This existing fan base could play an important role in helping the film generate strong footfalls during its opening weekend.

Solo release and holiday advantage could boost Day 1 collections

Mirzapur The Movie will arrive in theatres on September 4, with no other major Bollywood film expected to challenge it directly during the week. This could give the movie better access to screens and showtimes, especially in major multiplex markets.

The film is also expected to attract audiences beyond metro cities. The Mirzapur franchise has enjoyed popularity in Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, which could become an important factor in its overall box office performance.

The Janmashtami holiday could also provide an additional boost, particularly if audiences choose to visit cinemas during the festive period.

Meanwhile, the relatively limited impact expected from the Hindi version of Toxic may not emerge as a major obstacle for Mirzapur The Movie during its opening phase.

Can Mirzapur The Movie become one of 2026's biggest Bollywood openers?

Advance booking figures will provide a clearer indication of the film's opening potential, but early estimates currently place Mirzapur The Movie's Day 1 India net collection between Rs 13 crore and Rs 17 crore.

If the film opens within this range, it could comfortably challenge several movies currently featured among the top Bollywood openers of 2026.

A collection closer to Rs 17 crore could even push the film into contention for the sixth position among the year's biggest opening-day performers. It could potentially move ahead of films such as Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, O Romeo, Alpha, Cocktail 2 and Dhamaal 4, depending on its final Day 1 numbers.

Bollywood's Top 10 Opening-Day Collections of 2026

Based on the figures provided for India net Day 1 collections, the current list stands as follows:

Rank Film Day 1 Collections 1 Dhurandhar 145 Crore 2 Border 2 32.10 Crore 3 Awarapan 2 23.40 Crore 4 Welcome To The Jungle 19.40 crore 5 Bhoot Bangla 18.31 crore 6 Dhamaal 4 15.50 crore 7 Cocktail 2 14.10 crore 8 Alpha 9.25 crore 9 O Romeo 9.01 Crore

Mirzapur The Movie brings together several familiar faces from the popular franchise, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu Sharma. Jitendra Kumar is also among the actors associated with the film's cast.

The shift from an OTT series to a theatrical feature gives the Mirzapur universe a bigger platform and potentially a wider cinematic scale. However, the ultimate test will be whether the franchise's enormous popularity translates into ticket sales.

With strong pre-release buzz, the advantage of a solo Bollywood release and an established fan base, Mirzapur The Movie has several factors working in its favour.

All eyes will now be on its advance booking and opening-day performance after the film arrives in theatres on September 4. Only then will it become clear whether the Mirzapur craze can turn into one of the biggest Bollywood box office openings of 2026.