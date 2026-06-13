Read further to know what the Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has commented on the Pranit More 'Rs 370 ki biryani' row.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has addressed the issue involving stand-up comedian Pranit More, emphasising that while freedom of speech is a fundamental right, it should not come at the expense of dignity and social duty.

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Speaking to reporters on June 12, 2026, Fadnavis tackled the backlash over More’s recent stand-up act. He said, yes, the Constitution gives everyone the right to speak up, but there are limits for a reason. He didn’t mince words either. “Everyone loves stand-up comedy; honestly, I watch it too. But chasing laughs can’t come at the cost of society’s boundaries or someone’s dignity,” Fadnavis said, according to ANI. “That’s not just offensive, it’s plain wrong.” He pointed out the obvious: unchecked speech hurts people.

'Freedom of expression has safeguards.'

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Constitution allows freedom of expression while also including measures to avoid abuse of that right.

According to Fadnavis, unrestrained expression that undermines the dignity of others can lead to social injustice. He emphasised the need of accountability for entertainers and comedians when performing in front of an audience.

Fadnavis advocates for dignity in stand-up comedy.

Speaking on the subject, Fadnavis stated that he appreciates stand-up comedy but feels there should be limitations.

He claimed that comedy should be conducted while adhering to the "minimum parameters of dignity" and should not breach social conventions or demean persons in the sake of amusement.

What Makes Pranit More Controversial?

The dispute occurred after videos of Pranit More and others performing stand-up comedy became popular on social media.

One section, known as the "Rs 370 biryani" film, sparked an uproar over statementsmany viewers found insulting and sexist. The films sparked considerable condemnation online, prompting calls for punishment against those responsible.

Cyber police register a case.

As the uproar grew, the Maharashtra Cyber Police reportedly filed a case against numerous persons associated with the event for allegedly inappropriate and abusive statements.

The development has given a legal dimension to the argument, with ongoing disputes about the boundaries of free speech, humour, and accountability in public performances.

Political reactions grow.

The problem has also garnered political attention. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde vehemently condemned the material, declaring that disrespectful statements made in the name of entertainment will not be accepted.

Following the scandal, she urged for increased inspection of stand-up comedy performances.

The debate over comedy and free speech continues.

The Pranit More issue has rekindled a broader debate about artistic freedom and appropriate speech. While many people accept comedians' ability to push boundaries, others believe that humour should not cross the line into undermining dignity and respect.

With political officials, law enforcement agencies, and social media users all chiming in, the debate over stand-up comedy and free expression is set to continue in the coming days.