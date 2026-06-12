Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde demands a ban on comedy shows after an FIR was filed against comedian Pranit More and others for obscene content. She will write to CM Fadnavis, calling the content unfit for Indian culture.

Mumbai Mayor Calls for Ban on Comedy Shows

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, in the wake of the controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More, asserted that comedy shows should be banned and she will pen a letter to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the issue.

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Tawde's remarks on Friday came a day after Maharashtra Cyber registered an FIR over allegedly obscene and objectionable content circulated online from a comedy show of Pranit More. Speaking to ANI, Tawde called the remarks made in the viral clip biffiting for Indian culture. "A stand-up comedy show by Pranit More was organised here. Sejal Pawar, a student from our KEM Hospital, was present in the show... As the Mayor, I oppose this; it does not befit our Indian culture.... Stand-up comedy shows should be banned. I will write a letter to the Chief Minister," she said.

CM Fadnavis on Freedom of Expression

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that stand-up comedy should remain unrestricted but warned that crossing limits of decency can infringe on others' rights. "The Constitution of India grants everyone the freedom of expression. However, it also establishes safeguards to ensure this freedom is not misused. When expression becomes unrestrained, it infringes upon the right of individuals in society to live with dignity," Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra Cyber Registers FIR

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cyber has registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar, and other persons found involved, in connection with the publication and dissemination of allegedly obscene and objectionable content at a Gurugram stand-up comedy show through online platforms and social media.

The present case arises from certain videos and clips circulated through YouTube, Instagram, and other social media platforms in connection with a programme hosted by stand-up comedian Pranit More. The content being widely circulated allegedly contains obscene, offensive, and objectionable remarks concerning women, consent, and deceased persons, which are against accepted societal norms and attract provisions of criminal law.

Allegations Against Performers

The investigation conducted by Maharashtra Cyber revealed that one of the clips allegedly featured Dr Sejal Pawar making obscene and derogatory comments concerning deceased male bodies and medical cadavers used for educational purposes. The content is alleged to be disrespectful to the dignity of the deceased and contrary to accepted standards of public decency.

Further, another clip allegedly contained remarks made by Himanshu Jangra suggesting entitlement to physical intimacy in return for money spent during a date, thereby portraying women in a derogatory manner and trivialising issues relating to consent and dignity.

Legal Action and Investigation

FIR has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station U/s 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294, 353(2) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 r/w 67 Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr. Sejal Pawar, and others for alleged obscene, offensive, and objectionable remarks concerning women, consent, and deceased persons, according to Maharashtra Cyber.

According to Maharashtra Cyber, it is further alleged that the viral content was recorded, promoted, published, and disseminated through various digital and social media platforms in connection with the programme hosted by Pranit More, with the apparent objective of increasing viewership, audience engagement, and deriving financial and commercial gains through online monetisation and other revenue-generating activities. (ANI)