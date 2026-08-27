The makers of Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta's upcoming film 'VIBE' have released the first song, 'Raaton Mein Aana'. Composed and sung by Amit Trivedi, the playful track is out ahead of the film's September 18 theatrical release.

The first song from actors Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta's upcoming film 'VIBE' is finally out. The makers, on Thursday, released the film's first song, titled 'Raaton Mein Aana', composed and sung by Amit Trivedi, with lyrics by Kumaar. The song brings a playful side to the film and comes with a catchy tune and teasing lyrics. 'Raaton Mein Aana' is presented by Tips Music and is now out ahead of the film's September 18 release.

Teaser, Plot and Cast Details

The teaser of the high-stakes film, unveiled earlier this month, shows Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava as two ordinary friends who suddenly find themselves caught in a dangerous situation. Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIPS (@tips)

The teaser introduces Kunal as Hardik and Sparsh as Bugs, who are neither trained nor ready to become heroes but are pushed into a mission to protect the country. What follows is a mix of action, comedy and chaos as the two get caught up in a situation much bigger than they expected.

Preity G Zinta plays a key role in the film and is seen as a confident woman who appears to be in charge of the mission. Her character is shown giving directions to the two unlikely heroes as they are pulled deeper into the situation.

'VIBE' follows two close friends whose simple lives take an unexpected turn, leading them into a fast-paced situation that tests their friendship and ability to survive.

Kunal Kemmu has written and directed the film and also stars in it alongside Preity, Sparsh Shrivastava and debutant Vanshika Dhir. The film is produced by Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under Drongo Films. 'VIBE' is an Amazon MGM Studios film and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18. (ANI)